V. Diana Voicu-Marinescu Honored as a Woman of the Month for August 2023 by P.O.W.E.R. - Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Great Neck, NY, October 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- V. Diana Voicu-Marinescu of Great Neck, New York, has been honored as a Woman of the Month for August 2023 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and great success in the field of law.
About V. Diana Voicu-Marinescu
V. Diana Voicu-Marinescu is an attorney and partner with Voicu & Nina PC, based in Queens, New York. Diana’s expertise lies in real estate transactional law, immigration law, wealth, and estate law. She began her legal carrier in Romania almost 25 years ago working as an assistant district attorney for the city of Constanta, Romania, the second largest city in the country and later went on to become the youngest district attorney in the country. As a district attorney she partnered with the district attorney’s office from Louisville, Kentucky to raise awareness about domestic violence, and educate the public and law enforcement in Romania.
Before becoming a partner of Voicu & Nica P.C., Voicu -Marinescu worked as a title officer for a title insurance company and then for a national, full service underwriting company. In addition, she worked for a general practice firm where she gained experience in family and immigration law. Since 2006, she managed her own solo practitioner office with a broad range of services from real estate to wills, trust and estates, immigration, and family law. Her office has also represented Romanian clients with a variety of legal issues in the United States Courts.
Always giving back, Voicu-Marinescu has volunteered over 200 hours of her time to her local bar association and the Family Court in Queens County. As a member of the Romanian-American Community, she founded the Romanian Community Center to provide vital services to the Romanian community and promote Romanian cultural and historical values. In addition, her firm provides pro bono legal services to select individuals.
Voicu-Marinescu finished her legal education, at Hofstra University School of Law in New York and also earned a law degree from University of Bucharest, Romania. She is admitted to New York State, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, and U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York. She is a member of the American Bar Association, New York State Bar Association, Queens County Lawyers Association, American Immigration Lawyer Association, and since 2015 she acts as a court-appointed court evaluator/guardian for persons in needs for New York State Courts, Guardian and Fiduciary program.
Voicu-Marinescu’s accomplishments have garnered her numerous honors including an Excellence Award in 2012 and a Super Lawyers - Rising Star honor in 2017.
In her spare time, Voicu-Marinescu enjoys cooking and reading.
For more information visit: www.voicunicalaw.com.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
