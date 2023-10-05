RE/MAX Real Estate Solutions Helping Feed Those in Need This Thanksgiving with 12th Annual Food Drive
Real Estate Professionals with RE/MAX Real Estate Solutions are hosting their 12th Annual Thanksgiving Food Drive for local community support organizations in the neighborhoods where they work and live. Help is needed more than ever this year due to the number of families being served by the Food Pantries.
Pittsburgh, PA, October 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Ben Hess, Broker/Owner of RE/MAX Real Estate Solutions and affiliated Agents are spearheading their 12th Annual Thanksgiving Food Drive at each of their three offices. The Food Drive will directly benefit local community support organizations right in the neighborhoods the Agents work and live. RE/MAX Real Estate Solutions Agents share a belief that out of abundance comes sharing and that no one should go hungry.
The North Hills Office of RE/MAX Real Estate Solutions, 1014 Perry Highway, Ross Township, PA 15237, is supporting the North Hills Food Bank. Donations via checks should be made directly payable to the North Hills Food Bank.
The Lawrenceville Office of RE/MAX Real Estate Solutions, 4020 Butler Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15201, is supporting Our Lady of the Angels Food Pantry. Donations via checks should be made directly payable to Our Lady of the Angels Food Pantry.
The West Hills Office of RE/MAX Real Estate Solutions,2000 Cliff Mine Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15275, is supporting the West Hills Food Pantry. Donations via checks should be made directly payable to the West Hills Food Pantry.
Food and Check Donations are being accepted by the Agents from October 16 - November 15th, 2023.
Items Currently Needed
Orange, Apple and Cranberry Juice , Canned Black, Garbanzo, Kidney and Navy Beans, Canned Beets, Carrots, Pumpkin, Sauerkraut, Canned White Potatoes and Yams, Dry Noodles, Macaroni, Saltines, Ritz or Wheat Crackers and Cookies, Gravy and Broth in Cans, Manwich, Ketchup, Mayonnaise, Mustard and Salad Dressing, Plain Tomato Sauce, Paste and Diced or Crushed Tomatoes, Boxed Potatoes – Scalloped, Au Gratin or Instant Mashed, Oil, Flour and Sugar (1 lb. or 2 lb. size), Cake Mix and Frosting, Jell-O and Pudding, Canned Applesauce (No squeeze, individual cups or large jars), Tea, Coffee (Ground – no whole beans or Keurig Cups), Plain Water – not flavored or sparkling, Toiletries – Hand Soap, Deodorant, Shampoo, Toothbrush/Toothpaste, personal items, Laundry Detergent, Cleaning Supplies (Windex, Comet, Pine Sol etc.), Plastic Wrap, Foil, Storage Bags, Kleenex and Napkins and Dog and Cat Food
About RE/MAX Real Estate Solutions:
RE/MAX Real Estate Solutions was founded in 2012 and the affiliated agents consistently rank among the most productive in the industry, averaging more than 19 closed transaction sides per agent in 2022. This productivity makes them one of the most productive brokerages in Western PA, as ranked by the Pittsburgh Business Times Annual Book of Lists.
Culture of Giving Back:
All RE/MAX Real Estate Solutions offices participate in Children’s Miracle Network “Miracle Offices” Program (CMN) where the agents voluntarily donate a portion of their commissions to CMN for the direct benefit of Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC. Since 1992, RE/MAX agents have donated more than $200 million to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals® – mostly by making donations in their client’s names after each closed transaction - Every dollar stays local.
RE/MAX Real Estate Solutions is a franchise of RE/MAX, LLC, a global real estate organization with more than 140,000 sales associates in 115+ countries
For more information, visit:
RealEstateSolutionsPittsburgh.com
RealEstateSolutionsNorthHills.com
RealEstateSolutionsLawrenceville.com
RealEstateSolutionsWestHills.com
and by telephone at 412-366-2900.
Each RE/MAX Office is independently owned and operated.
Contact Information
RE/MAX Real Estate Solutions
Ben Hess
412-366-2900
Contact
RealEstateSolutionsPittsburgh.com
The North Hills Office of RE/MAX Real Estate Solutions, 1014 Perry Highway, Ross Township, PA 15237, is supporting the North Hills Food Bank. Donations via checks should be made directly payable to the North Hills Food Bank.
The Lawrenceville Office of RE/MAX Real Estate Solutions, 4020 Butler Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15201, is supporting Our Lady of the Angels Food Pantry. Donations via checks should be made directly payable to Our Lady of the Angels Food Pantry.
The West Hills Office of RE/MAX Real Estate Solutions,2000 Cliff Mine Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15275, is supporting the West Hills Food Pantry. Donations via checks should be made directly payable to the West Hills Food Pantry.
Food and Check Donations are being accepted by the Agents from October 16 - November 15th, 2023.
Items Currently Needed
Orange, Apple and Cranberry Juice , Canned Black, Garbanzo, Kidney and Navy Beans, Canned Beets, Carrots, Pumpkin, Sauerkraut, Canned White Potatoes and Yams, Dry Noodles, Macaroni, Saltines, Ritz or Wheat Crackers and Cookies, Gravy and Broth in Cans, Manwich, Ketchup, Mayonnaise, Mustard and Salad Dressing, Plain Tomato Sauce, Paste and Diced or Crushed Tomatoes, Boxed Potatoes – Scalloped, Au Gratin or Instant Mashed, Oil, Flour and Sugar (1 lb. or 2 lb. size), Cake Mix and Frosting, Jell-O and Pudding, Canned Applesauce (No squeeze, individual cups or large jars), Tea, Coffee (Ground – no whole beans or Keurig Cups), Plain Water – not flavored or sparkling, Toiletries – Hand Soap, Deodorant, Shampoo, Toothbrush/Toothpaste, personal items, Laundry Detergent, Cleaning Supplies (Windex, Comet, Pine Sol etc.), Plastic Wrap, Foil, Storage Bags, Kleenex and Napkins and Dog and Cat Food
About RE/MAX Real Estate Solutions:
RE/MAX Real Estate Solutions was founded in 2012 and the affiliated agents consistently rank among the most productive in the industry, averaging more than 19 closed transaction sides per agent in 2022. This productivity makes them one of the most productive brokerages in Western PA, as ranked by the Pittsburgh Business Times Annual Book of Lists.
Culture of Giving Back:
All RE/MAX Real Estate Solutions offices participate in Children’s Miracle Network “Miracle Offices” Program (CMN) where the agents voluntarily donate a portion of their commissions to CMN for the direct benefit of Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC. Since 1992, RE/MAX agents have donated more than $200 million to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals® – mostly by making donations in their client’s names after each closed transaction - Every dollar stays local.
RE/MAX Real Estate Solutions is a franchise of RE/MAX, LLC, a global real estate organization with more than 140,000 sales associates in 115+ countries
For more information, visit:
RealEstateSolutionsPittsburgh.com
RealEstateSolutionsNorthHills.com
RealEstateSolutionsLawrenceville.com
RealEstateSolutionsWestHills.com
and by telephone at 412-366-2900.
Each RE/MAX Office is independently owned and operated.
Contact Information
RE/MAX Real Estate Solutions
Ben Hess
412-366-2900
Contact
RealEstateSolutionsPittsburgh.com
Contact
RE/MAX Real Estate SolutionsContact
Ben Hess
412-366-2900
RealEstateSolutionsPittsburgh.com
Ben Hess
412-366-2900
RealEstateSolutionsPittsburgh.com
Categories