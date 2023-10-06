Margaret Mayer Simon’s Newly Released "Going Home" is a Poignant Collection of Personal Stories Related to the Final Chapter of Life
“Going Home,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Margaret Mayer Simon, is a touching and introspective study of the experiences that patients, family, and friends navigated during their final days.
Battle Creek, MI, October 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Going Home”: a heartfelt celebration of even the hardest of moments when a loved one goes to their final home. “Going Home” is the creation of published author Margaret Mayer Simon, who attended Mercy Central School of Nursing in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where she earned her degree as a registered nurse. The next sixty years saw her in many different facets of the medical field, including her time working in the local hospital to spending twenty-seven years with the local family practitioner, to a brief time in the correctional system, and finally twenty-plus years in the Hospice of Michigan and home care. She values her hospice time as the most rewarding and the reason for writing this book. Margaret became a widow at the age of forty-one, and with the help of her career, her family, her church, and her community, she was able to raise her five children.
Mayer Simon shares, “Going Home is a collection of narrative short stories and accounts of the journey from life and through death—'their final chapters'—of a number of patients, family members, and close friends as I experienced it with them and their families. A person’s date of birth is the beginning chapter, and death is the ending of the last chapter. Each story is unique and different as to what people may say, hear, see, or do at the moment of death and their entrance into eternity—their final home. Hopefully, the stories will help people understand and show the readers that the journey from life into death and eternal life does not have to be scary or feared. It can be a calm, peaceful, holy, sacred, and beautiful experience.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Margaret Mayer Simon’s new book will tug at the heartstrings and offer a compassionate message of encouragement.
Consumers can purchase “Going Home” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Going Home,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
