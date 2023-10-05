West Texas Chophouse Receives Distinguished Restaurants of North America "Award of Excellence"
El Paso, TX, October 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Distinguished Restaurants of North America (DiRōNA) Award of Excellence – one of the most prestigious awards in the restaurant industry, has just been bestowed to three West Texas Chophouse locations in El Paso, Texas.
"It's an honor to welcome West Texas Chophouse to our distinguished list of award-winning restaurants," says Scott Breard, CEO of DiRōNA. "The El Paso establishments are among fewer than 800 North American restaurants to earn the prestigious DiRōNA Award of Excellence. Alejandro Orozco, a celebrated El Paso restaurateur, ensures the West Texas Chophouse provides patrons with a genuine Texan steakhouse experience set against a backdrop of modern decor. Beyond their premium steak selections, the menu boasts captivating seafood and pasta dishes, complimenting a carefully curated and extensive wine list. It's a destination not to be missed for those seeking a remarkable dining experience."
Established in 1990, DiRōNA's mission is to recognize and celebrate outstanding dining venues throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean. When you step into a restaurant adorned with the DiRōNA Award of Excellence, you're assured of a remarkable culinary journey. DiRōNA also has the honour of providing annual scholarships to culinary and hospitality students across North America.
"It's an honor to welcome West Texas Chophouse to our distinguished list of award-winning restaurants," says Scott Breard, CEO of DiRōNA. "The El Paso establishments are among fewer than 800 North American restaurants to earn the prestigious DiRōNA Award of Excellence. Alejandro Orozco, a celebrated El Paso restaurateur, ensures the West Texas Chophouse provides patrons with a genuine Texan steakhouse experience set against a backdrop of modern decor. Beyond their premium steak selections, the menu boasts captivating seafood and pasta dishes, complimenting a carefully curated and extensive wine list. It's a destination not to be missed for those seeking a remarkable dining experience."
Established in 1990, DiRōNA's mission is to recognize and celebrate outstanding dining venues throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean. When you step into a restaurant adorned with the DiRōNA Award of Excellence, you're assured of a remarkable culinary journey. DiRōNA also has the honour of providing annual scholarships to culinary and hospitality students across North America.
Contact
Distinguished Restaurants of North AmericaContact
Scott Breard
647-688-8100
www.DiRoNA.com
Scott Breard
647-688-8100
www.DiRoNA.com
Categories