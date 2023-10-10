Author Jose L. Matamoros’s New Book, "From Dollars to Senses Down in New Orleans," Explores How One Man's Life of Crime is Slowly Turned to a Life Dedicated to Christ
Recent release “From Dollars to Senses Down in New Orleans,” from Page Publishing author Jose L. Matamoros, is a riveting novel that follows Bentley “Cuttie” Johnson, the biggest kingpin in Louisiana, who finds his life of crime upended after being set up by his cousin. With nowhere else to turn while in prison, Cuttie begins to slowly discover Christ and rededicate his life to a higher purpose.
South Milwaukee, WI, October 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Jose L. Matamoros, who fled from Cuba in 1980 to the United States with nothing but the clothes on his back, has completed his new book, “From Dollars to Senses Down in New Orleans”: a gripping story of a criminal kingpin whose life takes a drastic turn after he’s betrayed and finds himself with only one path left.
After fleeing Cuba while Fidel Castro was in power, author Jose L. Matamoros had no money, no shelter, and no one to help him. At this point in his life, he turned to the one thing he had seen going on everywhere he looked—the drug game. Jose kept up this lifestyle for many years till eventually, like most in this life, the law caught up with him. While serving his federal charges, he learned there was more to life than the drug game. He learned about the true meaning of family, friendships, and serving God during his twenty-year sentence.
“The journey of Cuttie started early back in New Orleans, when he witnessed countless murders, drug deals, lots of money laundering, and corrupt police and politicians,” writes Matamoros. “Cuttie never expected the things that life threw at him while he was trying to get revenge on the kingpin of New Orleans but found bullets flying toward his life.
“After the revenge was best served cold, Cuttie started to become the person he didn’t want to become. He found himself caught up in the corrupt lifestyle of drugs, extortion, sex, money, and nonstop violence. He knew what was going to happen to him, and he knew he needed change, but life threw the last curveball his way.”
Published by Page Publishing, Jose L. Matamoros’s enthralling tale is partly inspired by the author’s own life, and his struggles as he spiraled down a path of crime until discovering God’s divine guidance while atoning for his transgressions in prison. Thought-provoking and full of suspense, Matamoros weaves an unforgettable thrill ride that is certain to leave readers spellbound as they follow Cuttie’s downward journey and final chance at salvation.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “From Dollars to Senses Down in New Orleans” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
After fleeing Cuba while Fidel Castro was in power, author Jose L. Matamoros had no money, no shelter, and no one to help him. At this point in his life, he turned to the one thing he had seen going on everywhere he looked—the drug game. Jose kept up this lifestyle for many years till eventually, like most in this life, the law caught up with him. While serving his federal charges, he learned there was more to life than the drug game. He learned about the true meaning of family, friendships, and serving God during his twenty-year sentence.
“The journey of Cuttie started early back in New Orleans, when he witnessed countless murders, drug deals, lots of money laundering, and corrupt police and politicians,” writes Matamoros. “Cuttie never expected the things that life threw at him while he was trying to get revenge on the kingpin of New Orleans but found bullets flying toward his life.
“After the revenge was best served cold, Cuttie started to become the person he didn’t want to become. He found himself caught up in the corrupt lifestyle of drugs, extortion, sex, money, and nonstop violence. He knew what was going to happen to him, and he knew he needed change, but life threw the last curveball his way.”
Published by Page Publishing, Jose L. Matamoros’s enthralling tale is partly inspired by the author’s own life, and his struggles as he spiraled down a path of crime until discovering God’s divine guidance while atoning for his transgressions in prison. Thought-provoking and full of suspense, Matamoros weaves an unforgettable thrill ride that is certain to leave readers spellbound as they follow Cuttie’s downward journey and final chance at salvation.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “From Dollars to Senses Down in New Orleans” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories