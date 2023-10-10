Author Jose L. Matamoros’s New Book, "From Dollars to Senses Down in New Orleans," Explores How One Man's Life of Crime is Slowly Turned to a Life Dedicated to Christ

Recent release “From Dollars to Senses Down in New Orleans,” from Page Publishing author Jose L. Matamoros, is a riveting novel that follows Bentley “Cuttie” Johnson, the biggest kingpin in Louisiana, who finds his life of crime upended after being set up by his cousin. With nowhere else to turn while in prison, Cuttie begins to slowly discover Christ and rededicate his life to a higher purpose.