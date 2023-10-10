Author Anthony L. Simmons, DSL, Captain, USN’s New Book, “Championing Organization Wellness,” Explores Best Practices to Coach the Next Generation of Leaders

Recent release “Championing Organization Wellness: Coaching Triangulation Optimally Positions Leaders, Aspiring Leaders, and Organizations to Excel in Global, Multicultural Landscapes,” from Page Publishing author Anthony L. Simmons, DSL, Captain, USN (retired), explores the author's coaching model to help leaders better train other potential future leaders.