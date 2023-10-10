Author Anthony L. Simmons, DSL, Captain, USN’s New Book, “Championing Organization Wellness,” Explores Best Practices to Coach the Next Generation of Leaders
Recent release “Championing Organization Wellness: Coaching Triangulation Optimally Positions Leaders, Aspiring Leaders, and Organizations to Excel in Global, Multicultural Landscapes,” from Page Publishing author Anthony L. Simmons, DSL, Captain, USN (retired), explores the author's coaching model to help leaders better train other potential future leaders.
Chesapeake, VA, October 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Anthony L. Simmons, DSL, Captain, USN (retired), a retired navy captain who served twenty-eight years as a surface warfare officer who currently works in maritime defense, has completed his new book, “Championing Organization Wellness: Coaching Triangulation Optimally Positions Leaders, Aspiring Leaders, and Organizations to Excel in Global, Multicultural Landscapes”: a thorough and enlightening guide to help leaders to coach and train future leaders utilizing the author’s proven coaching model he has developed over the many years of his vast career in the military and private sectors.
Over the course of his naval career, Dr. Anthony L. Simmons served as the commander of a ship on four separate occasions, and while ashore he worked in human resources at the Navy Bureau of Personnel and the Pentagon on the staffs of the chairman of the Joint Chiefs and navy operations as a strategic planner and resource officer. The author holds a doctorate degree in strategic leadership from Regent University, a master’s in mechanical engineering from Naval Postgraduate School, a master’s in military operational art and science from Air University, and a bachelor’s degree in robotics from Austin Peay State University. Dr. Simmons is also the founder and owner of Sixth Gear Consulting, LLC, which is a leadership performance consulting practice that instructs leaders on how to lead through bridging people and technology.
“Unlike leadership, mentoring, and counseling, coaching enhances organizational performance by bolstering human skills that are critical in multicultural, global landscapes,” writes Simmons. “A human and organizational performance optimizer, coaching culminates into an intrinsic organizational leadership succession plan. Derived from positive psychology, coaching personifies an enduring relationship between the coach and coachee. This lifelong relationship is predicated on empowering others to lead. In that spirit, this book often refers to followers, coachees, clients, and employees as 'aspiring leaders.'”
Simmons continues, “In organizations of diverse generational, ethical, or social cultures, coaching is the linchpin to connecting the respective cultural links. In this work, you will find a template that helps leaders coach aspiring leaders from the vantage point of the aspiring leader. The template is an educational tool to help leadership coaches identify their own location in relation to the location of the coachee. This scholarship affords a unique blueprint for building trust, symbiotic relationships between leaders and aspiring leaders throughout organizations, independent of cultural disposition. This blueprint is the coaching triangulation model which encapsulates an ends-means-ways operational design to capture and measure the progress of the coach, coachee, and organization holistically.”
Published by Page Publishing, Anthony L. Simmons, DSL, Captain, USN (retired)’s insightful guidebook provides the necessary blueprint on how to connect leaders and aspiring leaders of disparate cultures and social backgrounds to move in lockstep to achieve optimal success. Utilizing his coaching triangulation model, Simmons will help any leader navigate their blind spots to see through cultural differences and empower all groups through a coaching organization.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Championing Organization Wellness: Coaching Triangulation Optimally Positions Leaders, Aspiring Leaders, and Organizations to Excel in Global, Multicultural Landscapes” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Over the course of his naval career, Dr. Anthony L. Simmons served as the commander of a ship on four separate occasions, and while ashore he worked in human resources at the Navy Bureau of Personnel and the Pentagon on the staffs of the chairman of the Joint Chiefs and navy operations as a strategic planner and resource officer. The author holds a doctorate degree in strategic leadership from Regent University, a master’s in mechanical engineering from Naval Postgraduate School, a master’s in military operational art and science from Air University, and a bachelor’s degree in robotics from Austin Peay State University. Dr. Simmons is also the founder and owner of Sixth Gear Consulting, LLC, which is a leadership performance consulting practice that instructs leaders on how to lead through bridging people and technology.
“Unlike leadership, mentoring, and counseling, coaching enhances organizational performance by bolstering human skills that are critical in multicultural, global landscapes,” writes Simmons. “A human and organizational performance optimizer, coaching culminates into an intrinsic organizational leadership succession plan. Derived from positive psychology, coaching personifies an enduring relationship between the coach and coachee. This lifelong relationship is predicated on empowering others to lead. In that spirit, this book often refers to followers, coachees, clients, and employees as 'aspiring leaders.'”
Simmons continues, “In organizations of diverse generational, ethical, or social cultures, coaching is the linchpin to connecting the respective cultural links. In this work, you will find a template that helps leaders coach aspiring leaders from the vantage point of the aspiring leader. The template is an educational tool to help leadership coaches identify their own location in relation to the location of the coachee. This scholarship affords a unique blueprint for building trust, symbiotic relationships between leaders and aspiring leaders throughout organizations, independent of cultural disposition. This blueprint is the coaching triangulation model which encapsulates an ends-means-ways operational design to capture and measure the progress of the coach, coachee, and organization holistically.”
Published by Page Publishing, Anthony L. Simmons, DSL, Captain, USN (retired)’s insightful guidebook provides the necessary blueprint on how to connect leaders and aspiring leaders of disparate cultures and social backgrounds to move in lockstep to achieve optimal success. Utilizing his coaching triangulation model, Simmons will help any leader navigate their blind spots to see through cultural differences and empower all groups through a coaching organization.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Championing Organization Wellness: Coaching Triangulation Optimally Positions Leaders, Aspiring Leaders, and Organizations to Excel in Global, Multicultural Landscapes” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories