Author Stephanie Caldwell’s New Book, "It’s All Questionable: Tales from the Single Life," Takes a Deep Dive Into the Realities of Online Dating
Recent release “It’s All Questionable: Tales from the Single Life,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Stephanie Caldwell, takes readers through the scenic route of internet dating and the many different culture shocks that come with flipping one’s life upside down.
Goodlettsville, TN, October 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Stephanie Caldwell has completed her new book, “It’s All Questionable: Tales from the Single Life”: a one-of-a-kind work that lifts the veil on the lack of humility and desperate behavior that comes with cyber searching for a potential match.
“It’s All Questionable: Tales from the Single Life” is author Stephanie Caldwell’s debut novel based on her blog called “Gypsy Soul.”
Stephanie majored in communications at Reinhart University in Georgia. She won a Telly Award for writing, producing, filming, and editing a documentary. After she graduated, she traveled to Washington, DC, to be a production assistant on a movie set for the History Channel’s “Mr. Dreyfuss Goes to Washington.”
Since then, Stephanie redirected her career path to the home-building industry and has been there ever since. When she’s not working, she’s hanging out with her family and friends, having a good time living in Nashville, Tennessee.
Stephanie writes, “Stephanie Baswell was a master of chaos, always navigating life in the most insane way possible. With a well-earned nickname like Spazwell (a.k.a. Spaz), there were always high expectations for her to show up and entertain. Being the crazy and silly girl had gotten her a lot of laughs and made her a lot of friends, but it had not provided much stability. Her life was nothing short of spastic. In fact, Spazwell was a perfectly suitable nickname that friends lovingly gave her many years ago, and then it sort of took on a life of its own. Since her antics were not always typical, and the way she tackled life was comical to most, Spazwell became part of her identity. It was who she was, how she coped, and also how she appeared to the outside world at times. She lived a simple, yet very frenzied life, and she never took anything too seriously.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Stephanie Caldwell’s humorous tale follows her journey of self-discovery as she chronicles her misadventures in the dating world.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase “It’s All Questionable: Tales from the Single Life” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
