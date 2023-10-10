Lawrence Allwine’s New Book, "The Earth Experiment," Ponders God's Plans for Humans on Earth and the Potential Experiment He May Have Designed for Them and Others
Westminster, CO, October 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Lawrence Allwine, a loving husband, father, and grandfather and retired LTC of the Army Corps of Engineers, has completed his most recent book, “The Earth Experiment”: a fascinating exploration of whether or not humans are truly alone in the universe, and why they were placed on Earth by God.
Born in the small Ohio town of Shelby, author Lawrence Allwine was married in 1964 to his wife, Joan Lysinger, with whom he has three children and five grandchildren. Allwine served in the Army Corps of Engineers and retired as a lieutenant colonel, after which he subsequently worked as a project manager in the construction of several correctional facilities, hospitals, and schools in Southern California. He also acted as an expert witness on several construction dispute cases. In his spare time, the author has been active in his church as an usher and Eucharistic minister of Holy Communion. He has also been active in the Knights of Columbus and held several officer positions in each of the councils and assemblies in which he has been a member.
“Throughout the history of the earth, its human inhabitants developed, multiplied, and subsequently migrated to other areas on the earth,” writes Allwine. “In doing so, they did what they had to do to survive and expand their cultures and the human race. They developed their own guidelines and methods of survival without God giving them His guidance and plan for the experiment they were a part of."
Allwine continues, “Is this what God was hoping for when He began the earth experiment? What has happened with the other experiments He may have conducted that I suggested …? Did they develop following the same path the inhabitants of earth have followed and are continuing to follow? Did some of these other experiments follow many different paths in their development and histories? Have they bypassed the pitfalls experienced on our earth and advanced beyond the behaviors we have been experiencing during our earth experience? Is this earth experiment in the same way some of God’s other experiments wound up? Or are they still continuing, hopefully following different paths with better experimental outcomes?
“Our biggest unknown, as participants in this earth experiment, is not knowing when it is going to reach its conclusion.”
Published by Fulton Books, Lawrence Allwine’s book is an eye-opening, faith-based read that will challenge reader’s ideas about why exactly humans and their planet exist, and whether the Lord might be running similar experiments on other planets within the known universe. Expertly paced and thought-provoking, “The Earth Experiment” is a captivating journey that is sure to remain with readers long after its stirring conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “The Earth Experiment” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
