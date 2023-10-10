Nadine Yancey’s New Book, "Chronicles of Love," is a Captivating Account That Documents the Author's Life and All That Her Past Struggles Have Taught Her Moving Forward
Brandywine, MD, October 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Nadine Yancey, a loving mother of three and grandmother of four who originally hails from Philadelphia, has completed her most recent book, “Chronicles of Love”: a powerful and heartfelt memoir that documents the author’s lived experiences and relationships throughout her life, as well as her challenges that helped to shape the woman she is today.
“Wouldn’t it be great if we could all remember when we were born?” writes Yancey. “We’d know exactly who loved us, embraced us, and who we brought joy to in this world. In this book, that is something I hope to find out. How I was received by my parents when I was born. The love that we grow to know and how to express it, we start to understand when we are older. This is a story of how I found out who loved me, who didn’t, and why. The one thing about knowing the truth is accepting the truth. When you find out that the people you expect to love you, and be there for you, and support you, don’t; you must accept it and move on. You go through life loving so many different people and experiencing so many disappointments in life. But you stay hopeful that people will love you for you. The greatest joy is that we are still able to continue loving, because that is what we truly desire.”
Published by Fulton Books, Nadine Yancey’s book will take readers on an emotionally stirring ride as they follow the author’s journey through the trials and triumphs of her life, witnessing the incredible support and determination that carried her through each of life’s tough situations. Thought-provoking and deeply personal, Yancey weaves an intimate self-portrait that will leave readers spellbound, encouraging them to reflect upon their own journeys through life and the connections they’ve made.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Chronicles of Love” at select bookstores, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
