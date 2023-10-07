“Seventy-One Days” by Extreme Overflow Publishing Author Dr. Karla Booker Shines a Beacon of Hope in New Book
Dr. Karla Booker's new book, "Seventy-One Days," marks the beginning of a transformative journey, a testament to resilience, and a beacon of hope for those facing the deep waters of grief.
Dacula, GA, October 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- In her powerful and poignant book, "Seventy-One Days: How to Say Goodbye When Death Says Hello," Dr. Karla Booker confronts the unthinkable reality of bidding farewell to her husband after just 71 days of marriage, following his valiant battle with advanced lung cancer. Driven by the profound connections she forged with countless others who have endured similar heart-wrenching losses, each conversation imbued with raw emotion and unfiltered vulnerability, Dr. Booker recognized an urgent need—to create a sanctuary where the light of expanded love could shine through the darkest of times. Her book, "Seventy-One Days," marks the beginning of this transformative journey, a testament to resilience, and a beacon of hope for those facing the depths of grief.
Dr. Booker’s intimate understanding gently guides readers, navigating the many overwhelming emotions of grief. In the words of the author,
“The way to get over death is by seeing it as love expanded, rather than a love lost,” says author Dr. Booker.
This book is a lifeline for the caregiver of anyone facing a terminal diagnosis, navigating treatments, or learning to rebuild after death. “Seventy-One Days” isn’t just about loss; it’s about transformation. It’s about uncovering an opportunity for profound growth and an expansion of love within grief’s grip.
The official date of release was Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 9:00 am on Amazon.
Extreme Overflow Publishing is a subsidiary of Extreme Overflow Enterprises, Inc., a full-service publishing company. Extreme Overflow Publishing is committed to the empowerment of storytellers and motivating professional achievement. In response to the growing market of self publishing authors, Extreme Overflow Publishing’s services include publishing, writing coaching, ghost writing, brand development and marketing.
Visit Extreme Overflow Publishing to get more information on events, workshops, publishing packages, and marketing services.
Dr. Booker’s intimate understanding gently guides readers, navigating the many overwhelming emotions of grief. In the words of the author,
“The way to get over death is by seeing it as love expanded, rather than a love lost,” says author Dr. Booker.
This book is a lifeline for the caregiver of anyone facing a terminal diagnosis, navigating treatments, or learning to rebuild after death. “Seventy-One Days” isn’t just about loss; it’s about transformation. It’s about uncovering an opportunity for profound growth and an expansion of love within grief’s grip.
The official date of release was Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 9:00 am on Amazon.
Extreme Overflow Publishing is a subsidiary of Extreme Overflow Enterprises, Inc., a full-service publishing company. Extreme Overflow Publishing is committed to the empowerment of storytellers and motivating professional achievement. In response to the growing market of self publishing authors, Extreme Overflow Publishing’s services include publishing, writing coaching, ghost writing, brand development and marketing.
Visit Extreme Overflow Publishing to get more information on events, workshops, publishing packages, and marketing services.
Contact
Extreme Overflow PublishingContact
Yolanda Lewis
678-948-8357
www.extremeoverflow.com
Yolanda Lewis
678-948-8357
www.extremeoverflow.com
Categories