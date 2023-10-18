Green Road Energy's TAG System Named Finalist in Prestigious Platts Global Energy Awards 2023
Lakeland, FL, October 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Green Road Energy is thrilled to announce that its innovative TAG System has been selected as a finalist in the Commercial Technology of the Year category at the prestigious Platts Global Energy Awards 2023. Presented by S&P Global Commodity Insights, this recognition underscores Green Road Energy's dedication to revolutionizing the trucking industry through innovative and sustainable technology solutions.
The TAG System, short for "Turbine Auxiliary Generator," has pioneered the category with its remarkable use of mobile wind energy to address real-world challenges faced by fleet operators. This system has proven itself as a game-changer, with over 7,000,000 miles of operation per year, in efficiently maintaining charged liftgate batteries and other auxiliary systems, enhancing fleet sustainability, and reducing operational costs.
The Platts Global Energy Awards, celebrating their 25th anniversary this year, serve as a platform for honoring excellence, innovation, and achievements in the energy industry. With a distinguished panel of international energy experts judging the entries, the awards have gained recognition as a benchmark for excellence in the global energy community.
The winners will be announced at the Platts Global Energy Awards ceremony, scheduled to take place on December 7, 2023, at the iconic Cipriani Wall Street in New York, NY. This event is a grand gathering of industry leaders, where Green Road Energy looks forward to sharing the spotlight with other innovative organizations.
"We are deeply honored to be named a finalist in the Commercial Technology of the Year category at the Platts Global Energy Awards," said Jennifer Arnold, CEO at Green Road Energy. "This recognition is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and innovation of our team. The TAG System has set a new standard in sustainable mobile energy solutions, and we're excited to continue leading the way toward a cleaner, more efficient future for the trucking industry."
Green Road Energy extends its gratitude to all its partners, clients, and team members who have contributed to the success and recognition of the TAG System. As the awards ceremony approaches, the company looks forward to celebrating this achievement with fellow industry leaders.
For more information about Green Road Energy and the TAG System, please visit greenroadenergy.com.
About Green Road Energy
Green Road Energy is a leading innovator in mobile wind energy solutions, committed to revolutionizing the trucking industry through cutting-edge technology. The company's TAG System, harnesses mobile wind energy to efficiently charge the batteries of auxiliary systems, offering game-changing solutions for fleet operators looking to enhance sustainability, reduce operational costs, and minimize environmental impact.
