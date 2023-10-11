Tanktwo Launches New Battery Advisory Service
A new consulting service provides assessment, recommendations, and implementation roadmap for next-generation electrification solutions.
Sunnyvale, CA, October 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Tanktwo, a trailblazing green tech startup specializing in cutting-edge battery management solutions backed by 30 patents, announces the launch of a new battery technology consulting service.
Electrification is inevitable. However, the growing number of vendors and solutions on the market makes selecting the right approach and solution more challenging than ever. Yet, the high-stake, long-term investment means companies can't afford to launch new initiatives without weighing all the options and designing a comprehensive roadmap.
"There is a lot of buzz around electrification, but many decision-makers are stuck in analysis paralysis because there's not enough practical advice combined with out-of-the-box thinking to help them create a roadmap that meets their business objectives and gives them a competitive advantage," says Bert Holtappels, founder of Tanktwo and inventor of software-defined batteries.
"It's time to cut through the hype. Our new advisory service helps organizations craft a battery technology roadmap — moving from complexity to clarity to support sustainable and profitable electrification."
Tanktwo's battery technology consulting service includes an assessment of business requirements and objectives, a vendor-agnostic recommendation of the most effective options, an implementation roadmap to guide a 2- to 3-year strategy, and a presentation to key stakeholders and decision-makers to facilitate leadership buy-in and change management.
To learn more about this service, email contact@tanktwo.com.
About Tanktwo
Founded in 2013, Tanktwo Inc. pioneers data-driven, software-defined batteries to accelerate the development of green tech solutions, making electrification more accessible and sustainable. The Tanktwo Battery Operating System (TBOS) offers product builders an API-like solution to create scalable, flexible, reliable, safe, and cost-efficient custom battery packs without lengthy development cycles and R&D investment.
To learn more about Tanktwo, visit www.tanktwo.com.
Contact
Ling Wong
tanktwo.com
