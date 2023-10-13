Hinfo Guest Digital Compendium: Content Management System Upgrades for Holiday Home Groups to Make Updating More Seamless
Melbourne, Australia, October 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Hinfo is launching 2 major upgrades to their content management system (CMS) to allow holiday home managers and staff, to more effortlessly add/update details for all of their properties.
This includes a new feature to apply details to multiple properties, which reduces time and effort for managers during setup and on-going.
Properties can also now switch between properties they are viewing without leaving the section they are in.
The new “Apply to Multiple Properties” feature in the Hinfo CMS allows properties to add the text and multimedia for a particular slot, then select the properties to apply the details too before saving.
This feature is designed to make it easier to manage details within less time and with less clicks.
It provides staff full flexibility on which exact details to update and will contribute towards the guest compendium details to be up to date sooner.
“One of our original pillars for creating Hinfo, was to build a digital compendium that is as efficient as possible. We are building even more on that intention today,” says Neil Houlston, Founder of Hinfo. “Holiday home management can now save details to multiple or all properties they manage at the same time, which significantly reduces the time and effort during setup and also when updating details on a regular basis.”
Every screen in the CMS for holiday home groups, now has a dedicated “Change Property” button which will load the same section the staff member is using, while displaying another property’s details.
This makes entering updates both faster and more effortless for managers and staff.
In addition to these major upgrades, there are a few minor updates behind the scenes including speed improvements when publishing updates, if a holiday home group is utilizing the built-in Auto Translate service.
Today’s update is now live and ready for new and existing Hinfo holiday home groups members to utilize.
Hinfo Guest Digital Compendium is available to guests via mobile app for download on both iOS and Android devices in addition to their web-based offering. For more information about the app and its new features, please visit the Hinfo website or contact the company directly.
Contact
App IT Byte (Developers of Hinfo)Contact
Neil Houlston
+61 1300 890 402
https://www.hinfo.com
Neil Houlston
+61 1300 890 402
https://www.hinfo.com
