Spectacular Anthology "Fine Lines and the Fat Ones" Unveiled at 9th Global Literary Festival Noida 2023
Book release: "Fine Lines and the Fat Ones" by SunlitSeeker, at the 9th Global Literature Festival, Noida. The captivating anthology "Fine Lines and the Fat Ones" from Penbard Publishing features 45 compelling short stories transcending borders and cultures. The enigmatic writer, SunlitSeeker, takes readers on a journey where emotions are the common thread, leaving a lasting impact.
Noida, India, October 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and the founder-president of the Asian Academy of Film & Television, celebrated the Essence of Literature on a Global Stage at the 9th Global Literature Festival at Marwah Studios. The program on October 4 was graced with the release of the captivating anthology "Fine Lines and the Fat Ones" by Penbard Publishing. Featuring 45 compelling short stories, the book explores the richness of life, transcending borders and cultures. The enigmatic writer, SunlitSeeker, takes readers on a journey where emotions are the common thread, leaving a lasting impact. The anthology's unique perspective, emphasizing the author as "one and only one," promises to resonate long after the final page. Literature enthusiasts left eager to delve into this remarkable collection. The book release was accompanied by a mesmerizing Qawwali performance by renowned Sufi Singer, Yousuf Khan Nizami and his group.
The book is available globally through Amazon; just search for "FLFO."
Contact
Penbard PublishingContact
Devika Ray
+91 999 999 8107
https://penbard.com
