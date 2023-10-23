Spectacular Anthology "Fine Lines and the Fat Ones" Unveiled at 9th Global Literary Festival Noida 2023

Book release: "Fine Lines and the Fat Ones" by SunlitSeeker, at the 9th Global Literature Festival, Noida. The captivating anthology "Fine Lines and the Fat Ones" from Penbard Publishing features 45 compelling short stories transcending borders and cultures. The enigmatic writer, SunlitSeeker, takes readers on a journey where emotions are the common thread, leaving a lasting impact.