Author Shamarel Allen’s New Book, "Feelings from Within," is a Compelling Assortment of Poems That Allowed the Author a Chance to Truly Express Her Emotions

Recent release “Feelings from Within,” from Page Publishing author Shamarel Allen, is a compilation of poems that follows the author throughout her various lived experiences, as well as her struggles with depression, and how speaking on her emotions and feelings through prose, as well as her faith, has helped her through it all.