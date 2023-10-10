Author Shamarel Allen’s New Book, "Feelings from Within," is a Compelling Assortment of Poems That Allowed the Author a Chance to Truly Express Her Emotions
Recent release “Feelings from Within,” from Page Publishing author Shamarel Allen, is a compilation of poems that follows the author throughout her various lived experiences, as well as her struggles with depression, and how speaking on her emotions and feelings through prose, as well as her faith, has helped her through it all.
Baldosta, GA, October 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Shamarel Allen, a loving wife and mother who has worked at a state institution in Georgia for many years, has completed her new book, “Feelings from Within”: a powerful collection of poems that reflects the author’s feelings throughout her life’s journey, exploring her true emotions and thoughts throughout each of life’s moments.
“By the time I was in middle school, I began to realize that I had mild depression and low self-esteem,” writes Shamarel. “I always kept my feelings and hurt built up inside of me. I didn't want others to say I complain too much or ‘Every time I turn around, she's having problems.’ I was telling myself that if I talked to anyone, they wouldn't be able to understand me. I began to express my feelings on paper, releasing some of that pressure and buildup. I wrote something, ‘How Can This Be?’ In that writing, I talked about me and the feelings that I felt. Now that I'm older, I thank God allowing me to overcome those feelings.”
Published by Page Publishing, Shamarel Allen’s enthralling writings will take readers on a poignant journey through the author’s soul as she weaves an intimate self-portrait through her incredible gift of poetry. Thought-provoking and heartfelt, Shamarel shares her story through “Feelings from Within” in the hopes of connecting with readers who may be facing similar struggles in their lives to help them know they are not alone, while encouraging them to seek out the Lord to see them through.
