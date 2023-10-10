Author Robert Stephenson’s New Book, "Aesop Variations: Three Stories of Frogs, Birds and Crustaceans," Explores Different Pairings Within the Animal Kingdom
Recent release “Aesop Variations: Three Stories of Frogs, Birds and Crustaceans,” from Page Publishing author Robert Stephenson, is a delightful poem book that follows three stories focusing on animal relationships. From a couple of frogs looking for a new home, to two vastly different birds, to two crabs navigating life on a rugged coastline, Stephenson's poems will capture the hearts and minds of readers everywhere.
Salt Lake City, UT, October 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Robert Stephenson, a musician, composer, teacher, author, poet and songwriter, has completed his new book, “Aesop Variations: Three Stories of Frogs, Birds and Crustaceans”, a charming story inspired by Aesop’s Fables that follows three different pairings of animals, each with an important lesson to be learned.
Born in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and now residing in Salt Lake City, Utah, author Robert Stephenson is a graduate of the Interlochen Arts Academy and the Curtis Institute of Music. He enjoyed a forty-five-year career as an orchestral musician, primarily with the Utah Symphony. The author has also been an adjunct professor at the University of Utah for more than forty years and a faculty member of the Sewanee Summer Music Festival and the Aspen Music Festival. Stephenson has been published in International Double Reed Society journals, Flute Talk magazine, and “Musicians of the Utah Symphony” website. He is married to flutist Lisa Byrnes and is the proud father of Chelsea, Gretchen, and Kendall.
“In nature, creatures come in all shapes and sizes,” writes Stephenson. “They inhabit the water, the land and the air. The three animal pairings in ‘Aesop Variations’ are inspired by the ancient fables of Aesop. Their stories highlight some of the similarities and differences to be found throughout the animal world. The characters learn from one another as we learn from them. With each story, we enter into the colorful backdrop and imagination of the animal kingdom.”
Published by Page Publishing, Robert Stephenson’s engaging tale will take readers on a riveting journey to discover such charming stories as the ongoing rivalry between the prideful peacock and the graceful crane, to the thrilling life of a pair of young tadpoles who spend each day enjoying a bug buffet, to a couple of crabs looking for a new home. With beautiful artwork by illustrator Cheyenne Cerney, a product of Monrovia, California and a student at Cal Poly Pomona. “Aesop Variations” is sure to delight readers of all ages.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Aesop Variations: Three Stories of Frogs, Birds and Crustaceans” at bookstores everywhere or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Born in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and now residing in Salt Lake City, Utah, author Robert Stephenson is a graduate of the Interlochen Arts Academy and the Curtis Institute of Music. He enjoyed a forty-five-year career as an orchestral musician, primarily with the Utah Symphony. The author has also been an adjunct professor at the University of Utah for more than forty years and a faculty member of the Sewanee Summer Music Festival and the Aspen Music Festival. Stephenson has been published in International Double Reed Society journals, Flute Talk magazine, and “Musicians of the Utah Symphony” website. He is married to flutist Lisa Byrnes and is the proud father of Chelsea, Gretchen, and Kendall.
“In nature, creatures come in all shapes and sizes,” writes Stephenson. “They inhabit the water, the land and the air. The three animal pairings in ‘Aesop Variations’ are inspired by the ancient fables of Aesop. Their stories highlight some of the similarities and differences to be found throughout the animal world. The characters learn from one another as we learn from them. With each story, we enter into the colorful backdrop and imagination of the animal kingdom.”
Published by Page Publishing, Robert Stephenson’s engaging tale will take readers on a riveting journey to discover such charming stories as the ongoing rivalry between the prideful peacock and the graceful crane, to the thrilling life of a pair of young tadpoles who spend each day enjoying a bug buffet, to a couple of crabs looking for a new home. With beautiful artwork by illustrator Cheyenne Cerney, a product of Monrovia, California and a student at Cal Poly Pomona. “Aesop Variations” is sure to delight readers of all ages.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Aesop Variations: Three Stories of Frogs, Birds and Crustaceans” at bookstores everywhere or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories