Author Robert Stephenson’s New Book, "Aesop Variations: Three Stories of Frogs, Birds and Crustaceans," Explores Different Pairings Within the Animal Kingdom

Recent release “Aesop Variations: Three Stories of Frogs, Birds and Crustaceans,” from Page Publishing author Robert Stephenson, is a delightful poem book that follows three stories focusing on animal relationships. From a couple of frogs looking for a new home, to two vastly different birds, to two crabs navigating life on a rugged coastline, Stephenson's poems will capture the hearts and minds of readers everywhere.