Author George Shingler’s New Book, "Violin Visions," is a Compelling Collection of Poetry That Includes Some of the Author’s Autobiographical Work
Recent release “Violin Visions,” from Page Publishing author George Shingler, is a collection of moving and imaginative poetry that ranges from a young boy’s experience with farming and farm animals to a twenty-eight-year spiritual work experience in a cemetery.
Cayce, SC, October 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- George Shingler has completed his new book, “Violin Visions”: an intriguing collection of poems inspired by the author’s love of life and Mother Nature and the reality of death.
Author George Shingler enjoys the symphony orchestra. He also likes reading the dictionary with a red-leaded pencil. He is fascinated by the sea, light, shade, and shadows, and the nuances of colors. Mother Nature is his, of course. He has studied four foreign languages. He is also a map man; he loves maps.
“From a young boy’s experience with farming and farm animals to a twenty-eight-year spiritual work experience in a cemetery, I was molded in my love of life and Mother Nature and the reality of death. Some of my poems are autobiographical,” writes Shingler.
Published by Page Publishing, George Shingler’s captivating work is separated by season, allowing readers to see what the author wrote in each season across several years.
Readers who wish to experience this memorable work can purchase “Violin Visions” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
