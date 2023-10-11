Author Gratflix’s New Book, "Not Really Enemies," is the Story of a Bat Who Must Work with His Enemy to Take Down a Common Foe Set in a World Run by Animals
Recent release “Not Really Enemies,” from Page Publishing author Gratflix, is the story of a bat who must band together with his lifelong enemy to battle the one who is their true enemy in a dark and dangerous world where animals have human characteristics.
New York, NY, October 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Gratflix, who was born in San Miguel, El Salvador, but now calls Dallas, Texas, home, has completed his new book, “Not Really Enemies”: a thrilling tale of enemies overcoming their differences to reach a common goal. As an overthinker, half introvert, and fox lover, Gratflix aims to become an animator and writer to show the world many complicated stories yet to be discovered.
“Set in a small city, in a world in which animals are like humans and have to deal with racism, class, instincts, and many other things from the real world, this novel tells the story of a bat who meets his longtime enemy,” Gratflix writes.
Published by Page Publishing, Gratflix’s electrifying tale will grip readers from the very beginning as they are thrust into the world of a truly unique anti-hero in a dystopian world run by animals where flying is forbidden, children play with sleeping gas and fake bombs, and burning down buildings is all in a day’s work.
Readers who wish to experience this astonishing work of fantasy noir can purchase “Not Really Enemies” online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
