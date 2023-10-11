Author Samika Thornton’s New Book, “Broken/in/Half,” Details the Author's Journey to Rise Above the Darkness Through Her Faith in God to Become Whole Once More
Recent release “Broken/in/Half,” from Page Publishing author Samika Thornton, is a heartfelt account that follows the author through her life, from childhood to the present, and explores the difficult challenges that lead her down a dangerous path. On the edge of losing herself, Thornton turned to God and trusted him with her future, which ultimately led to her salvation and a bright future.
Lincoln Park, MI, October 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Samika Thornton, who was raised in a Christian home filled with love and prayers, has completed her new book, “Broken/in/Half”: a gripping memoir that documents the struggles and trials the author has faced throughout her life and how her faith and trust in God helped to carry her through life’s darkest moments to find success and happiness despite the difficulties of her past.
Originally from southwest Detroit, author Samika Thornton graduated from Chadsey High School with high honors after giving birth to her first child. The author later began to study at a truck driving school, going on to earn her CDL permit. Eventually, Thornton found her calling after going into nursing, which is still her career to this day. In 2019, she launched a Red Heart photoshoot for Lincoln Dealership, and opened up her own small business called LexJulian Designs.
Thornton writes, “I used to be so broken, but not anymore. Now I’m stronger, wiser, and more beautiful than before because God took my broken pieces and made me new again. I don’t follow any crowd, and I don’t fit the mold because being like the world isn’t my goal. My trust is in the Lord, and I long for much more than anything this world could ever have in store—words from a woman who was broken.”
Published by Page Publishing, Samika Thornton’s enthralling tale reveals the blessings that can occur when one builds a relationship with the Lord and places their life in his hands as the author once did while she was at her lowest point. Thought-provoking and deeply personal, Thornton weaves an intimate self-portrait to help readers see the goodness that can come from trusting God and following his plan for them, rather than trying to follow society.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Broken/in/Half” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
