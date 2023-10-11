Author Samika Thornton’s New Book, “Broken/in/Half,” Details the Author's Journey to Rise Above the Darkness Through Her Faith in God to Become Whole Once More

Recent release “Broken/in/Half,” from Page Publishing author Samika Thornton, is a heartfelt account that follows the author through her life, from childhood to the present, and explores the difficult challenges that lead her down a dangerous path. On the edge of losing herself, Thornton turned to God and trusted him with her future, which ultimately led to her salvation and a bright future.