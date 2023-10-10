Author Susan Harris’s New Book, “The Cloud Story: The Nighttime Farm Adventure,” Follows Two Girls as They Set Off on a Life-Changing Journey Through the Skies

Recent release “The Cloud Story: The Nighttime Farm Adventure,” from Covenant Books author Susan Harris, is a riveting story that centers around two young girls, Sarah Thomas and Annie, who go to visit the family farm where their Gigi grew up. While playing outside one night, a cloud descends and offers them the ride of a lifetime, which they happily accept.