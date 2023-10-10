Author Susan Harris’s New Book, “The Cloud Story: The Nighttime Farm Adventure,” Follows Two Girls as They Set Off on a Life-Changing Journey Through the Skies
Recent release “The Cloud Story: The Nighttime Farm Adventure,” from Covenant Books author Susan Harris, is a riveting story that centers around two young girls, Sarah Thomas and Annie, who go to visit the family farm where their Gigi grew up. While playing outside one night, a cloud descends and offers them the ride of a lifetime, which they happily accept.
Vicksburg, MS, October 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Susan Harris, a loving mother and Gigi who was born and raised on her family farm in rural Mississippi, has completed her new book, “The Cloud Story: The Nighttime Farm Adventure”: a charming story of two young girls who are whisked away to embark on an exciting and thrilling journey through the skies, where they get a brand-new view of the world.
“Come read and see the farm from a different view,” writes Harris. “Come experience the sights and sounds of the farm on a magical cloud adventure.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Susan Harris’s new book is inspired by the “cloud stories” the author began telling over twenty-five years ago to help her daughter fall asleep. Over the years, these cloud stories helped the author and her family cast their worries and troubles upon God and evolved to become more whimsical and fun.
Accompanied by vibrant illustrations to help bring the author’s story to life, Harris now shares her cloud stories with readers of all ages to help them experience the wonder and magic they hold and is sure to leave them ready for the next exciting cloud adventure.
Readers can purchase “The Cloud Story: The Nighttime Farm Adventure” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
