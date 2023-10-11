Author Jim Carberry’s Book, “Champions In God’s Eyes: The Ironmen of Eagle River,” Follows a Young Basketball Player Who Turns to God in Order to Heal from a Past Trauma

Recent release “Champions In God's Eyes: The Ironmen of Eagle River,” from Covenant Books author Jim Carberry, centers around Cameron, a former high school basketball star, who visits Jonah, an old teammate and friend to read through Cameron’s high school journal. While reliving the past, Cameron must come to terms with the present as his faith and friendship are put to a final test.