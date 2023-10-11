Author Jim Carberry’s Book, “Champions In God’s Eyes: The Ironmen of Eagle River,” Follows a Young Basketball Player Who Turns to God in Order to Heal from a Past Trauma
Recent release “Champions In God's Eyes: The Ironmen of Eagle River,” from Covenant Books author Jim Carberry, centers around Cameron, a former high school basketball star, who visits Jonah, an old teammate and friend to read through Cameron’s high school journal. While reliving the past, Cameron must come to terms with the present as his faith and friendship are put to a final test.
Lynden, WA, October 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Jim Carberry, a pastor, award-winning writer, longtime sports editor, and part of the team that started USA Today sports, has completed his new novel, “Champions In God’s Eyes: The Ironmen of Eagle River”—a captivating story that follows one man’s reunion with his old friend and teammate as they reminisce about their high school basketball season and the struggles and triumphs that changed their relationship with each other, their families, and God.
Having covered hundreds of state tournament games for newspapers and his own prep basketball website, author Jim Carberry combined his love of hoops and God in his debut novel, “Champions in God’s Eyes: The Ironmen of Eagle River.” When not writing and pastoring, he enjoys sharing life in basketball-crazy Whatcom County in the northwest corner of Washington state with his wonderful wife.
Pastor Carberry writes, “Once a year, Cameron Carpenter visits his old friend and teammate Jonah Jackson, and the two read through a journal Cameron wrote in high school to cope with the death of his father. In a series of letters to his dad, young Cameron writes about moving with his mother back to her hometown of Eagle River, Washington, and his tumultuous freshman basketball season. In addition to struggling with fitting in, he and Jonah experience racial bigotry that splits the town and reveals Jonah's mysterious past. Cameron also meets Mandy, the love of his life, only to see her go through a traumatic experience that threatens to separate them forever.
“Will God's grace heal Cameron's pain? Will the team's exciting run through the state tournament bring the town together? Will Cameron learn what it means to have faith in Jesus Christ and be a champion in God's eyes? And in the end, will Cameron and Jonah's lifelong friendship see them through one final challenge?”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Jim Carberry’s new book is a poignant character-driven novel that follows Cameron through his present-day issues while transporting readers back in time to witness all that Cameron was forced to overcome at an early age. Thought-provoking and heartfelt, Pastor Carberry weaves an unforgettable journey that is sure to capture the hearts and minds of readers, remaining with them long after its stunning conclusion.
Readers can purchase “Champions In God's Eyes: The Ironmen of Eagle River” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
