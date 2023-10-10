Author Vicky London’s New Book, "The Story of Little Bear," is a Charming Children’s Story About a Little Bear Who Sets Out on a Long Adventure
Recent release “The Story of Little Bear,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Vicky London, follows a little bear who sets out on a long adventure, having many problems along the way, but he soon finds what he is looking for.
Rogersville, AL, October 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Vicky London, who lives in Alabama, has completed her new book, “The Story of Little Bear”: an engaging children’s story that invites young readers and listeners to follow along as the little bear’s dreams come true.
Author Vicky London has always wanted to write a children’s book. She started writing back in the nineties, and now she is thrilled to be having them published. She plans to publish more books in the future.
London writes, “The sun was up, and the morning was nice. The little bear decided that today was the day that he was going to find a family. He was tired of being alone, and so off he went. He found a path that led through the woods, and so he followed it. He walked and walked. It seemed like hours, but it really wasn’t. He was getting really hungry. He had to try to find something to eat. As he walked, he looked around. Oh, great. There are some berries. They looked very good, so he went over to them, smelled them, and then ate them. ‘Mmm,’ he said.
“‘Now I feel better, but now I’m tired. Maybe I’ll lie down and take a short nap.’ So he looked around for a soft place to curl up. He found a bunch of leaves and lay down and fell fast asleep.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Vicky London’s enchanting tale features beautiful original illustrations that help to bring the characters to life.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase “The Story of Little Bear” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Author Vicky London has always wanted to write a children’s book. She started writing back in the nineties, and now she is thrilled to be having them published. She plans to publish more books in the future.
London writes, “The sun was up, and the morning was nice. The little bear decided that today was the day that he was going to find a family. He was tired of being alone, and so off he went. He found a path that led through the woods, and so he followed it. He walked and walked. It seemed like hours, but it really wasn’t. He was getting really hungry. He had to try to find something to eat. As he walked, he looked around. Oh, great. There are some berries. They looked very good, so he went over to them, smelled them, and then ate them. ‘Mmm,’ he said.
“‘Now I feel better, but now I’m tired. Maybe I’ll lie down and take a short nap.’ So he looked around for a soft place to curl up. He found a bunch of leaves and lay down and fell fast asleep.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Vicky London’s enchanting tale features beautiful original illustrations that help to bring the characters to life.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase “The Story of Little Bear” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories