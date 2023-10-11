Author John E. Thompson’s New Book, "Cabin Fervor," is a Heartwarming Tribute to the Author's Father and Their Countless Trips to His Cabin in the Adirondacks

Recent release “Cabin Fervor,” from Newman Springs Publishing author John E. Thompson, is a captivating memoir of the author's trips to his father's cabin to learn to survive the wilderness along with his brothers. Beginning as a young boy, “Cabin Fervor” follows the author through adulthood as he begins to take his own children to see the place where he shared such precious moments with his family.