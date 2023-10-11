Author John E. Thompson’s New Book, "Cabin Fervor," is a Heartwarming Tribute to the Author's Father and Their Countless Trips to His Cabin in the Adirondacks
Recent release “Cabin Fervor,” from Newman Springs Publishing author John E. Thompson, is a captivating memoir of the author's trips to his father's cabin to learn to survive the wilderness along with his brothers. Beginning as a young boy, “Cabin Fervor” follows the author through adulthood as he begins to take his own children to see the place where he shared such precious moments with his family.
Byfield, MA, October 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- John E. Thompson, a television journalist who enjoys mountain climbing and has been published in “Adirondack Explorer,” “Peeks Magazine,” and “Reminisce Magazine,” has completed his new book, “Cabin Fervor”: a fascinating true story that centers around the author’s trips with his brothers and father to their small wooden cabin, and the new memories the author made with his own children at the cabin after it was finally passed down to himself.
Thompson writes, “Every fall, Dad and his buddies drove 200 miles to Jack Hochlander's tiny, unheated Adirondack cabin, centrally located in the middle of nowhere, to hunt deer. In 1957 Dad became part-owner, making him the happiest man on earth. Now, outside hunting season, he brought my brothers and me along, teaching us the ways of the woods—and how not to cook. We had an absolute blast. As Dad said, ‘We don't have a lot of money, but we have a lot of fun.’ The cabin became my favorite place on earth, too. Given a choice, I'd take a weekend at the cabin over Christmas. ‘I can't wait for the day you fellas do the driving,’ he'd say, sucking on a smoke, steering his latest jalopy up the crumbling old roads. ‘I'll just relax, look out the window and watch the woods go by. I'm really looking forward to that.’
“Twenty years later, on his sixty-third birthday, February 6, 1979, he got his wish—but I was the only driver. My brothers, wisely, chose not to come. I thought we'd have a great time, snowshoeing, swapping stories around the wood stove, but I never factored in his drinking. Saturday night, drunk, he challenged a group of reviled snowmobilers at the Deer Head Inn and barely escaped with his life. So much for our glorious weekend. After his untimely death at 73, his youngest son Graham took over the cabin. That didn't last long; directly across our road a huge new house was built, spoiling our serenity, wrecking our wilderness, and Graham was gone; now at long last, the place was mine. Like Dad, I started bringing my kids up. Would they feel the same magic Dad and I felt there years before?”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, John E. Thompson’s riveting and heartfelt tale will transport readers as they follow the author down memory lane to experience the wonderful moments shared between himself, his brothers, and his father in the serene wilderness of the Adirondacks. Deeply personal and poignant, Thompson weaves a beautiful story of family and fatherhood, revealing how one small cabin can have a life-changing impact for generations.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Cabin Fervor” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
