Author Wesley B. Herndon’s New Book, "Beyond the Covered Veil," is a Collection of Short Stories the Author Has Compiled, Harnessing His Imagination
Recent release “Beyond the Covered Veil,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Wesley B. Herndon, is a short story collection seeking to bring the author’s imagination to life.
New York, NY, October 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Wesley B. Herndon, a theoretician, ingenious creator and a human file cabinet of 80s pop culture, has completed his new book, “Beyond the Covered Veil”: a book that seeks to capture the vast imagination that many people tend to lose once they get older, honing that power to its finest edge and creating a myriad of short stories from that immense well of potential.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Wesley B. Herndon’s immense tale follows a variety of protagonists from a group of bandits that are pushed to their limits against a fierce opponent to a desert that defies all human logic, or something a bit more down to earth with insightful wisdom beyond the common mindset, this book seeks to push the limits of the minds of the readers who want to be entertained but also pushed.
Readers who wish to experience this mind boggling work can purchase “Beyond the Covered Veil” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
