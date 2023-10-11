Author The Walrus’ New Book, "Curse of the Werewolf," is the Story of a Man Fighting to Retain His Humanity After Being Changed Into a Werewolf
Recent release “Curse of the Werewolf,” from Newman Springs Publishing author The Walrus, is the story of a former death row inmate as he travels across America fighting the monster within and those hunting him.
New York, NY, October 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Walrus, an entertainer from a small town, has completed his new book, “Curse of the Werewolf”: the gripping story of Henry Talbot, a man dropped back into society after escaping death row, but harboring a deep secret, through his own misdeeds and actions he has become a werewolf, matching the description of a monster both inside and out.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, The Walrus’ potent tale has readers journey with Henry as he travels to depression era America and pre World War II Europe, he must find a way to live in this new world as he is now, facing down the monstrous urges that he now harbors and fighting off those who are hunting and haunting his every step.
Readers who wish to experience riveting work can purchase “Curse of the Werewolf” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors.
