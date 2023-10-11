Dave Yeager’s New Book, “Fall In: A Veteran with a Gambling Addiction,” Documents the Author's Struggles with Gambling Addiction and How He Found Hope Through Recovery
Sinking Spring, PA, October 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Dave Yeager, a veteran of the U.S. Army who has served on the military committee for the National Council on Problem Gambling, has completed his most recent book, “Fall In: A Veteran with a Gambling Addiction”: a powerful memoir that follows the author through the throes of his gambling addiction, how he managed to find recovery, and why gambling addiction seems to be so prevalent amongst veterans and military service members.
“This is a story of hope. It may not feel like a story of hope at first, but it is,” writes Yeager. “My name is Dave, and I am an eleven-year veteran of the United States Army. I am also in recovery from a gambling addiction. This addiction cost me my career in the Army. It also destroyed my first marriage and nearly destroyed my current marriage. This addiction caused me to lose contact with my children for two years, have multiple suicide attempts, and steal from an employer to the tune of a felony. This is the story of my journey before, during, and in recovery from gambling addiction.”
Yeager continues, “I fell into my addiction to gambling while on active duty in the Army. Many of the things I mentioned above played a role in the development of that addiction. And the addiction was very destructive for me and for my family. Many things before my time in the Army contributed to the development of my addiction. I had anything but a perfect life. While I wish much of it could be different, I can’t change any of it. I struggled with a gambling addiction for many years, had a bunch of quiet and even happy years, then struggled again. In the end, what I have discovered is hope and a way to take my addiction and learn from it, learn a better and healthier way to live. That’s it. That’s what I want to share. I want to tell you how I got into my addiction and what it felt like for me. I do this to make the message clear to anyone who might be struggling that you are not alone. More importantly, I want to share what’s working, what has led me to what I consider the healthiest and happiest time in my life, and why I believe I can continue to live in recovery for the rest of my life.”
Published by Fulton Books, Dave Yeager’s book is a stirring and deeply personal account of how gambling addiction can shatter lives but is ultimately a story of hope and recovery that follows the steps of his journey to recovery. Bravely sharing his story, Yeager hopes his experiences will help readers recognize the causes and consequences of gambling addiction, and how to seek help for oneself or loved ones who face this struggle.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Fall In: A Veteran with a Gambling Addiction” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
