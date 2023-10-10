Kelly Blankenship’s Newly Released “I Love You More Than You Love Me” is a Sweet Lyrical Story That Explores the Deep Connection Between Fathers and Daughters
“I Love You More Than You Love Me,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kelly Blankenship, is a touching juvenile fiction that celebrates the wonder of fatherhood and the joys of being blessed with a great dad.
Huntington, WV, October 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “I Love You More Than You Love Me”: a heartfelt narrative shared in memory of a beloved father. “I Love You More Than You Love Me” is the creation of published author Kelly Blankenship, a dedicated mother, devoted twin, and proud daughter.
Blankenship shares, “When I was a little girl until his last days, 'I love you more than you love me' was our repetitive slogan back and forth.
“He really was good at being a dad. My sister and I were lucky girls. We always had his full attention. He worked hard for our new bikes and trendy shoes. Dad was the one that taught me to cook. The essentials, of course, biscuits and gravy, fried chicken, and cornbread.
“He became ill at the young age of fifty-five, forced to retire early, right in the midst of the time we should start actually 'living.' Just when you think he was improving, his body had different ideas. No matter how he really felt on the pain scale on the wall of the hospital rooms, he’d say at least an 8. He was optimistic with full faith in God. We all knew he was a miracle in the making, on earth for a purpose, and touching many lives.
“I pray that God provides a way for all little ones to feel love like this.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kelly Blankenship’s new book is a lovely reading experience for fathers and daughters to share.
