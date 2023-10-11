Ivory Bell’s Newly Released "The Dream" is an Encouraging Collection of Stories That Help Young Readers Learn How to Reach Out to God
“The Dream,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Ivory Bell, is a thoughtful acknowledgment of the challenges and stressors that upcoming generations face in their daily lives.
Lake Charles, LA, October 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Dream”: a potent treasury that encourages young minds in their faith. “The Dream” is the creation of published author Ivory Bell, an Associate Minster at Warren United Methodist Church in Lake Charles, Louisiana. Minister Ivory Bell also does ministry work with his wife, Brenda, and has authored and created several children’s short stories. Minister Bell and Brenda have 8 children, 17 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
Bell shares, “Author and Minister Ivory Bell suggests seeking God through times of peril is paramount to decision-making. Decisions that we make during the time of trouble will have everlasting effects on our entire life.
“In this encouraging new book, he suggests that children are faced with challenging times as well that can negatively alter their life if the right choices are not made. He suggests that sometimes it may be difficult for children to talk to their parents about challenges that they face. They may not know how to communicate with God to seek the answers they need.
“This creative work embodies illustrations of how a child can communicate with God on their own level to receive His guidance.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ivory Bell’s new book features delightful artwork crafted by Patricia Espree.
Consumers can purchase “The Dream” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Dream,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
