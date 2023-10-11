Sharon Cox’s Newly Released "Harry The Hippopotamus" is a Sweet Story of Friendship and the Dangers of Unintentionally Hurting Someone’s Feelings
“Harry The Hippopotamus,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sharon Cox, is a charming narrative that gives readers some food for thought as they venture with Harry to save his friends from a sudden danger.
Standish, MI, October 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Harry The Hippopotamus”: a thoughtful and imaginative lesson on friendship. “Harry The Hippopotamus” is the creation of published author Sharon Cox, a dedicated wife and mother of four who resides in Michigan. Sharon and Jim currently have nine grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren.
Cox shares, “Harry Hippopotamus is the most helpful hippo in the neighborhood. He loves to help all of his friends with any task they may have, in any way he can. The only problem is, Harry’s friends don’t love his help. Harry is a clumsy hippo, and whenever he helps his friends, something ends up broken or he makes a big mess! Harry’s friends decide to keep a secret about their plans from Harry, and when a tornado is nearby, they realize they made a big mistake. Harry Hippopotamus teaches children not only the importance of including others but also forgiveness.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sharon Cox’s new book promotes fairness, honesty, and friendship through an uplifting narrative.
Consumers can purchase “Harry The Hippopotamus” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Harry The Hippopotamus,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Categories