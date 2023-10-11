Scott A. Highfield’s Newly Released "Follow His Way" is an Enjoyable Story of How God’s Hand Guides Us
“Follow His Way,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Scott A. Highfield, is a heartfelt message of the comfort one can find in accepting God’s plan as a young man finds himself on a journey of unexpected discovery.
New Cumberland, WV, October 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Follow His Way”: a thoughtful narrative that draws from the everyday blessings that many of us take for granted. “Follow His Way” is the creation of published author Scott A. Highfield, a dedicated husband, father, and native of West Virginia.
Highfield shares, “Zeb Walee is a young man starting a family and wanting to save all the souls he can by bringing the Word of God to them, but by doing so, he may be driving people away. At work, he is almost tragically killed in a freak accident, but he is saved by a guardian angel of sorts, Standish. This guardian angel comes into Zeb’s life many times, trying to guide him and trying to let him figure things out on his own at the same time. Standish wants Zeb to know that life is hard and that no man is perfect except the Man that died on the cross. He tries to point out some of the tragedies of mankind through his own experiences, the mistakes that Zeb is making in his life, and how things can be changed. In a roundabout way, he spells things out but never clearly gives all the answers, and this frustrates Zeb. Standish visits many souls throughout this book, trying to get them to follow His way, the way of God.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Scott A. Highfield’s new book brings readers into a compelling tale of angelic intervention as Zeb Walee sorts through the complexities of life, faith, and family.
Consumers can purchase “Follow His Way” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Follow His Way,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
