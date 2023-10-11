Author Tammy Pickert’s New Book, "The Magical Falls," is an Inspirational Story About a Waterfall That Grants Children the Power to Make the World a Better Place

Recent release “The Magical Falls,” from Page Publishing author Tammy Pickert, is about a magical place called Pickertville Falls, where children can receive magic powers to improve the lives of others. The story shows young readers how helping just one person can change the world for the better.