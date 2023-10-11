Author Tammy Pickert’s New Book, "The Magical Falls," is an Inspirational Story About a Waterfall That Grants Children the Power to Make the World a Better Place
Recent release “The Magical Falls,” from Page Publishing author Tammy Pickert, is about a magical place called Pickertville Falls, where children can receive magic powers to improve the lives of others. The story shows young readers how helping just one person can change the world for the better.
New York, NY, October 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Tammy Pickert, a former nurse and soldier, has completed her new book, “The Magical Falls”: a story that shows love is the strongest magic there is. Pickert, who has served in the military and worked as a nurse, enjoys spending time with family in the small town of Chittenango, where she was born and raised.
Pickert writes, “Pickertville Falls is not only beautiful but is a place that, if you are pure of heart, will give you a gift of magic. Everyone who goes there has a chance to get the gift of magic, but the falls decides who is to get magic and who doesn’t.”
Published by Page Publishing, Pickert’s tale, which was inspired by her own niece Addi, is brought to life with brilliantly colored illustrations by Trevor Van Hoesen and Koosh Graphics.
In the story, Addi is dealing with a bully and comes to realize that bullies have feelings too, Pickert writes, “They usually become bullies because they are hurting and want everyone to feel as bad as they do. Addi then uses the magical power she got from the falls—which is love—and uses it to help the bully not hurt anymore.”
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting and imaginative work can purchase “The Magical Falls” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Pickert writes, “Pickertville Falls is not only beautiful but is a place that, if you are pure of heart, will give you a gift of magic. Everyone who goes there has a chance to get the gift of magic, but the falls decides who is to get magic and who doesn’t.”
Published by Page Publishing, Pickert’s tale, which was inspired by her own niece Addi, is brought to life with brilliantly colored illustrations by Trevor Van Hoesen and Koosh Graphics.
In the story, Addi is dealing with a bully and comes to realize that bullies have feelings too, Pickert writes, “They usually become bullies because they are hurting and want everyone to feel as bad as they do. Addi then uses the magical power she got from the falls—which is love—and uses it to help the bully not hurt anymore.”
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting and imaginative work can purchase “The Magical Falls” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories