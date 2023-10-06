Bartlett Tree Experts Announces New Leadership in Virginia and Tennessee
Charlottesville, VA, October 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Bartlett Tree Experts, the world’s leading scientific tree and shrub care company, is pleased to announce that Rob Allen has been promoted to Division Manager, overseeing the Company’s operations in Virginia and Tennessee.
Rob holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Forestry from Virginia Tech and has earned professional credentials as an ISA Board Certified Master Arborist (BCMA), ASCA Registered Consulting Arborist (RCAS) and TCIA Certified Treecare Safety Professional.
In 2001, he joined Bartlett Tree Experts as a climber; and in 2003, he was promoted to Arborist Representative, providing tree and shrub care services to clients in the Richmond area.
In 2005, Rob was integral in the establishment of Bartlett’s office in Fredericksburg, Va., which he helped grow into a thriving operation. With his proven ability to help develop and grow successful Bartlett operations, he was promoted to Assistant Division Manager in 2013.
This summer, Rob was instrumental in the opening of two new Bartlett operations in Knoxville and Chattanooga, Tennessee. In addition to launching and developing new local office operations, he has made a name for himself within Bartlett as a leader in creating training programs and advancing new technology tools for Bartlett’s Arborist Representatives and local office teams.
Jim Ingram, President and Chief Operating Officer of Bartlett Tree Experts, said, “Rob has become one of our strongest leaders – always volunteering for special projects and coaching assignments.”
In his new role, Rob was selected by Ingram to manage the Company’s operations in Virginia and Tennessee, including office locations in Springfield, Marshall, Ashburn, Richmond, White Stone, Charlottesville, Fishersville, Roanoke, Lynchburg, Williamsburg, Fredericksburg and Chesapeake, Virginia; and Johnson City, Nashville, Knoxville and Chattanooga, Tennessee.
Rob said, “The best thing about Bartlett Tree Experts is the people. There is a tremendous amount of Company pride, scientific tree care knowledge and talent across Bartlett, and in the deep local relationships our arborists have in helping our clients to care for their trees.”
