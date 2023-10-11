Author Madaya Wheeler’s New Book, "Who Are You Little Turtle?" is About a Loveable Young Turtle Who Discovers His True Purpose
Recent release “Who Are You Little Turtle?” from Page Publishing author Madaya Wheeler, is a charming and endearing children’s story about a delightful turtle who learns who he is meant to be.
Columbia City, IN, October 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Madaya Wheeler, who is from Columbia City, Indiana, and works as a marketer for a nonprofit organization in Fort Wayne, has completed her new book, “Who Are You Little Turtle?”: an engaging children’s story about a turtle who tries to find a purpose, but everything he tries feels wrong. When he meets another turtle with the same problem, the two decide to help each other and set out to figure out what they’re meant to be.
Author Madaya Wheeler always wanted to be a writer when she was a kid, and Who Are You, Little Turtle? is her first published book. Originally writing this story for her best friend, she realized a lot of people try so hard to fit in, that they forget to enjoy their life. She believes everyone should be able to explore, imagine, and play, especially if they’re a kid.
Published by Page Publishing, Madaya Wheeler’s enchanting tale is told in easy-to-read rhyme and features detailed illustrations that capture the attention of young readers and listeners.
Readers who wish to experience this entertaining work can purchase “Who Are You Little Turtle?” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Author Madaya Wheeler always wanted to be a writer when she was a kid, and Who Are You, Little Turtle? is her first published book. Originally writing this story for her best friend, she realized a lot of people try so hard to fit in, that they forget to enjoy their life. She believes everyone should be able to explore, imagine, and play, especially if they’re a kid.
Published by Page Publishing, Madaya Wheeler’s enchanting tale is told in easy-to-read rhyme and features detailed illustrations that capture the attention of young readers and listeners.
Readers who wish to experience this entertaining work can purchase “Who Are You Little Turtle?” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories