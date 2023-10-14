Rep. Ryan Rose: Robust Fundraising Fuels Bold Re-Election Bid for District 48

State Representative Ryan Rose of District 48 has declared his re-election campaign, following a strong Q3 fundraising of over $25,500. The campaign highlights include championing The Protect Arkansas Act, tax relief measures, and educational reforms. Rose, with a 100% Pro-Life voting record, prioritizes healthcare, job creation, and veterans' support. Committed to Arkansas Conservative Faith & Family Values, he's set on driving transformative change for Arkansans.