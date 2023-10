Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "We Miss You, Grandpa!" by Lee Anthony King

Oxford, United Kingdom, October 09, 2023 --( PR.com )-- About "We Miss You, Grandpa!"This illustrated story is about two generations coming together and celebrating each other's world.Grandpa is willing to learn about the emerging world of technology and Amel and Leia (Grandpa's two little angels) are also willing to connect with Grandpa and learn about his world when he was a little boy.This book is interactive so the child can draw their own pictures and attach photos to match the story."We Miss You, Grandpa!" is available in multiple formats worldwide:Paperback: 38 pagesISBN-13: 9781800946347Dimensions: 21.59 x 0.23 x 27.94 cmAmazon Kindle eBook: B0CJ3FQM3QAmazon URL: http://mybook.to/WMYGRANDPAPublished by Michael Terence Publishing, 2023About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agencyMichael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:Marketing & PromotionsMichael Terence PublishingTwo Brewers House2A Wellington StreetThame, Oxfordshire OX9 3BNUKEmail: admin@mtp.agencyWeb: www.mtp.agencyTel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002