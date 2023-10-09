Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "We Miss You, Grandpa!" by Lee Anthony King
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "We Miss You, Grandpa!" – an interactive children’s story book written by Lee Anthony King and illustrated by Natalie Avenell.
About "We Miss You, Grandpa!"
This illustrated story is about two generations coming together and celebrating each other's world.
Grandpa is willing to learn about the emerging world of technology and Amel and Leia (Grandpa's two little angels) are also willing to connect with Grandpa and learn about his world when he was a little boy.
This book is interactive so the child can draw their own pictures and attach photos to match the story.
"We Miss You, Grandpa!" is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 38 pages
ISBN-13: 9781800946347
Dimensions: 21.59 x 0.23 x 27.94 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0CJ3FQM3Q
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/WMYGRANDPA
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2023
About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame, Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
