Clientron Introduces S820 - A Powerful Endpoint Device for Unified Communications Cloud Workspace
Xizhi, Taiwan, October 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The high-performance thin client S820 launched by Clientron is designed with a powerful Intel® Celeron® J6412 quad-core embedded processor and Intel® UHD Graphics. The compact, durable, reliable, energy-efficient, and fanless endpoint S820 is ideal for users who need two high-resolution displays for unified communications work and high-security endpoint devices in VDI/DaaS cloud workspaces.
Here are the notable features of S820:
Two 4K 60Hz DisplayPort provide a multi-monitor workspace for increased productivity without dragging down the operation system.
DDR4 3200MHz memory (up to 16GB) delivers faster speeds, lower power consumption, and improves response times during memory-intensive use.
Rich USB ports (USB2.0 x 4, USB3.2 Gen1 x 2, USB-C 3.2 Gen2 x 1) support a variety of USB interface peripherals.
Flexible I/O expansion with innovative Port-on-Foot design. The optional Port-on-Foot features a variety of I/O configurations such as parallel port, COM port or more USB ports for additional expansion.
Optional hardware TPM 2.0 (Trusted Platform Module) places an additional layer of data security in endpoint devices.
Optional fiber optic LAN come with the Intel® I210 chip enhances data security and quality of high-speed and long-distance data transmission.
Powerful endpoint device for cloud workspace - S820
All these features increase data transfer rates, memory usage and computing power, resulting in faster processing of video communications, and giving users the ability to multitask in VDI, DaaS, and cloud workspaces. Supporting major VDI/DaaS applications, Linux, and Windows 10 IoT Enterprise operating systems, S820 provides an excellent media communication experience and is considered a high-security endpoint device for virtual desktop solutions.
Here are the notable features of S820:
Two 4K 60Hz DisplayPort provide a multi-monitor workspace for increased productivity without dragging down the operation system.
DDR4 3200MHz memory (up to 16GB) delivers faster speeds, lower power consumption, and improves response times during memory-intensive use.
Rich USB ports (USB2.0 x 4, USB3.2 Gen1 x 2, USB-C 3.2 Gen2 x 1) support a variety of USB interface peripherals.
Flexible I/O expansion with innovative Port-on-Foot design. The optional Port-on-Foot features a variety of I/O configurations such as parallel port, COM port or more USB ports for additional expansion.
Optional hardware TPM 2.0 (Trusted Platform Module) places an additional layer of data security in endpoint devices.
Optional fiber optic LAN come with the Intel® I210 chip enhances data security and quality of high-speed and long-distance data transmission.
Powerful endpoint device for cloud workspace - S820
All these features increase data transfer rates, memory usage and computing power, resulting in faster processing of video communications, and giving users the ability to multitask in VDI, DaaS, and cloud workspaces. Supporting major VDI/DaaS applications, Linux, and Windows 10 IoT Enterprise operating systems, S820 provides an excellent media communication experience and is considered a high-security endpoint device for virtual desktop solutions.
Contact
Clientron CorpContact
Allen Wu
+88626987068
https://www.clientron.com/en/
Allen Wu
+88626987068
https://www.clientron.com/en/
Categories