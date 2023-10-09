Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "There Is Shade" by Moses Tai
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "There Is Shade," a collection of poems written by Moses Tai.
Oxford, United Kingdom, October 09, 2023
This small collection of poems was written to help raise awareness and funds projects in Africa and help achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
This chapbook is also an insight into aspects of his life experience that inspired him to dedicate his life to this work.
There Is Shade is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 34 pages
ISBN-13: 9781800946248 and 9781800946491
Dimensions: 12.85 x 0.2 x 19.84 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0CGPW97BF
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/TISHADE
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2023
About Moses Tai
The Kenyan-born author and speaker is the founder of African Development Choices (ADC), a UK-based social enterprise on a mission to reduce poverty in Africa by empowering local communities to make informed development choices.
Previously, his essay "Increasing Foreign Aid Not Necessarily Good for Developing Countries" was published in The Global Viewpoints - a series by Gale Cengage Learning in New York that provides students and other readers with the information they need to explore global connections and think critically about the worldwide implications of global issues.
Please contact Moses Tai via email: moses.tai@africandevelopmentchoices.org
or Visit the African Development Choices (ADC) at www.africandevelopmentchoices.org.
About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame, Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
