Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "Narcissus" by G N Sweetland
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Narcissus: A Tate Randall Thriller," art crime fiction written by G N Sweetland.
Oxford, United Kingdom, October 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- About "Narcissus"
When a stolen Caravaggio painting is rumoured to have resurfaced in London, DCI Tate Randall of the Arts and Antiquities Investigation Department is tasked with locating and recovering the artwork. As a succession of information is uncovered, the ensuing investigation follows an evidential trail through London’s prestigious auction houses and the corrupt backroom dealings of the city’s art galleries. When the first in a number of potential buyers is found murdered and his corpse mysteriously posed, the case takes an unexpected turn and the subsequent murder investigation is assigned to Tate’s girlfriend of years past, DI Harriet Stone. As their separate investigations progress, they are unaware that their cases are about to collide and throw them back together for the first time in many years. As the body count continues to rise, both Tate and Harriet are forced to confront the skeletons of their past as well as recover the stolen artwork before the Narcissus claims another victim.
This book includes media links/QR codes allowing the reader to explore artworks and locations featured in the story via www.gnsbooks.com.
Narcissus is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Page count: 318
Dimensions: 15.24 x 2.03 x 22.86 cm
Paperback ISBN-13: 9781800946323 and 9781800946439
Hardback ISBN-13: 9781800946446
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0CJ5GN4WH
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/Narcissus
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2023
About Michael Terence Publishing
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
