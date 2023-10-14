AppMaster Unveils Enhanced Mobile Slider Widgets with Customization Parameters
AppMaster introduces advanced parameters, giving users precise control over mobile slider widget appearance and functionality.
San Francisco, CA, October 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- AppMaster, a no-code solution for businesses, has introduced an exciting update to its platform - a set of new parameters designed to empower users with enhanced control over the aesthetics and functionality of mobile slider widgets. These parameters have been designed to enable comprehensive widget customization.
Now AppMaster’s users can define the color of the slider track when it's in an active state. It enables the creation of dynamic and visually engaging user interfaces that respond intuitively to user interactions, enhancing engagement and satisfaction.
Moreover, developers can specify the track's color when the slider is inactive. This ensures consistency and visual harmony within the application's design, contributing to a cohesive and polished user experience.
One of the new parameters also allows users to fine-tune the slider thumb or handle color. This level of design granularity adds a layer of personalization and refinement to the widget's appearance, guaranteeing that mobile applications function flawlessly and exude a polished and professional visual identity.
AppMaster is firmly committed to offering developers and businesses the essential tools and flexibility to create powerful applications. These new parameters demonstrate its dedication to constant innovation in app development.
About AppMaster:
AppMaster is a leading no-code app development platform that empowers businesses and developers to create high-quality backend, web, and mobile applications quickly and efficiently. Setting itself apart from other tools in the market, AppMaster offers an extensive range of features and capabilities to cater to diverse application development needs.
Maria Potapova
+79535670721
https://appmaster.io/
