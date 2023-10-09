Yaletown Partners Select Novata to Advance ESG Data Collection

Bringing Yaletown on board further expands Novata’s client base reach into venture capital and marks the firm’s first Canadian client. Responsible investing principles are core to the ethos of Yaletown and form the foundation upon which it ensures that returns and investment decisions are driven by a commitment to people and the planet. Novata’s platform makes navigating ESG simple for private markets by prioritizing materiality, streamlining data collection and reporting, and driving action.