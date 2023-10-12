Author Janie Wreggelsworth’s New Book, “Seabrina the First Seahorse Unicorn: The Adventure Begins,” Transports Readers to Sparkle Coral Reef
Recent release “Seabrina the First Seahorse Unicorn: The Adventure Begins,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Janie Wreggelsworth, introduces Seabrina, who discovers her own unique, special powers, as she helps children to learn how to handle challenges encountered in everyday life.
Lupton, MI, October 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Janie Wreggelsworth, who taught both general education (7th and 8th grades) and high school special education for 34 years, has completed her new book, “Seabrina the First Seahorse Unicorn: The Adventure Begins”: the enthralling first volume of a new series.
Each new story revolves around social issues such as bullying, pandemics, same-sex partners, and cell phone misuse. Parents and children can use Seabrina’s adventures as a way to open discussions on these important issues.
Author Janie Wreggelsworth has been married to Pat for 40 years and has 3 daughters and 10 grandchildren. Janie was involved with Michigan Special Olympics for more than a decade as a volunteer and basketball coach.
“Seabrina The 1st Seahorse Unicorn” is Janie’s first children’s book, and she has plans for many more to follow. Each book will involve Seabrina and some kind of challenge children face in everyday life. Look for more adventures with Seabrina in the future.
Janie writes, “One summer day, as evening approached, many fish were gathered for a meeting in the center of Sparkle. These fish all had one thing in common. They were all expecting new babies. Each expectant parent had many questions about what was about to happen. The Driftwoods (dolphins) had questions about raising a baby calf. The Shellys (sea turtles) wondered if a full moon would affect the birth of their hatchlings. The Seagrasses (seahorses) were worried about how to teach their new fry how to swim upright. The wise matriarch of the reef, Majesty the Manatee, was patiently answering everyone’s questions.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Janie Wreggelsworth’s whimsical tale features vibrant, detailed illustrations that help to bring the story to life.
Readers who wish to experience this stunning work can purchase “Seabrina the First Seahorse Unicorn: The Adventure Begins” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
