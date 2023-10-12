Author Arthur Washington III’s New Book, “Return to Me No Matter What,” Explores the Steps the Author Follows to Overcome His Addiction and Regain Control of His Life

Recent release “Return to Me No Matter What,” from Page Publishing author Arthur Washington III, reveals the steps to overcoming the demons of addiction by placing one's faith and future in the Lord's hand so that he may carry them through overcoming their vices. Based on the author's own journey to free himself from addiction, Arthur delivers a proven path to salvation and sobriety.