Author Arthur Washington III’s New Book, “Return to Me No Matter What,” Explores the Steps the Author Follows to Overcome His Addiction and Regain Control of His Life
Recent release “Return to Me No Matter What,” from Page Publishing author Arthur Washington III, reveals the steps to overcoming the demons of addiction by placing one's faith and future in the Lord's hand so that he may carry them through overcoming their vices. Based on the author's own journey to free himself from addiction, Arthur delivers a proven path to salvation and sobriety.
College Station, TX, October 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Arthur Washington III, who worked as a welder most of his life and struggled with addiction, has completed his new book, “Return to Me No Matter What”: a poignant and insightful guide designed to help readers remain clean and sober by using the 3 Ps: predict, prepare, and prevent.
“First, I thank my God Jesus Christ who delivered me from myself because I thought I was living but I was in fact dying slowly,” writes Arthur. “If you are reading this book, you still have a chance to live. So whatever you are going through, get over it. Remember, nothing lasts forever. This study guide is designed to bring you out of the past and into the now.
“Because all we have is the now. You can’t go forward if you keep looking back. That is what this book is about. So if you want to get well, it is time to get real. Because it’s not about you, it’s about Jesus. Remember, the rest of your life can be the best of your life.”
Published by Page Publishing, Arthur Washington III’s enlightening guide will take readers through the twelve steps that worked for the author to help him turn his life around and overcome his addictions. Thought-provoking and poignant, Arthur shares his steps in the hope of helping readers who may be facing addiction in their own life and reveal the incredible power that God can have over the demons of drugs and alcohol.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Return to Me No Matter What” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“First, I thank my God Jesus Christ who delivered me from myself because I thought I was living but I was in fact dying slowly,” writes Arthur. “If you are reading this book, you still have a chance to live. So whatever you are going through, get over it. Remember, nothing lasts forever. This study guide is designed to bring you out of the past and into the now.
“Because all we have is the now. You can’t go forward if you keep looking back. That is what this book is about. So if you want to get well, it is time to get real. Because it’s not about you, it’s about Jesus. Remember, the rest of your life can be the best of your life.”
Published by Page Publishing, Arthur Washington III’s enlightening guide will take readers through the twelve steps that worked for the author to help him turn his life around and overcome his addictions. Thought-provoking and poignant, Arthur shares his steps in the hope of helping readers who may be facing addiction in their own life and reveal the incredible power that God can have over the demons of drugs and alcohol.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Return to Me No Matter What” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories