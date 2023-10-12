Author J.S. Scheffel’s New Book, "Null and Void: Book 1 of the Last Kitsune," Follows a Young Woman's Struggle to Control Her New Powers as She Discovers Her Identity

Recent release “Null and Void: Book 1 of the Last Kitsune,” from Page Publishing author J.S. Scheffel, centers around Tai, a young woman who's been labeled a Null for having no supernatural abilities. But after a dangerous attack forces her to defend herself with a fireball and unlock her powers, Tai begins to question everything and vows to discover the truth about who, or what, she really is.