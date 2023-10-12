Author J.S. Scheffel’s New Book, "Null and Void: Book 1 of the Last Kitsune," Follows a Young Woman's Struggle to Control Her New Powers as She Discovers Her Identity
Recent release “Null and Void: Book 1 of the Last Kitsune,” from Page Publishing author J.S. Scheffel, centers around Tai, a young woman who's been labeled a Null for having no supernatural abilities. But after a dangerous attack forces her to defend herself with a fireball and unlock her powers, Tai begins to question everything and vows to discover the truth about who, or what, she really is.
Milwaukee, WI, October 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- J.S. Scheffel, who lives in Milwaukee with her musician husband and holds a lifelong interest in comparative religions, folklore, and mythology, has completed her new book, “Null and Void: Book 1 of the Last Kitsune”: a thrilling supernatural tale that follows Tai, a young paramedic who resides in a world where the supernatural are real, and discovers that despite her classification as a being with no powers, her past holds a supernatural secret.
“Authorities find Tai near the smoldering remains of a burnt car as a baby. The only clues to her identity are her ears and tail and a jade charm that she clutches in her bleeding hand. Taken in by the local pack, all signs of her Supernatural heritage soon disappear, and Tai is reclassified as a Null. Tai possesses no powers of her own and feels rejected by the Supe community. Now an adult, she is content with her life as a paramedic. Except for her fabulous BFF and roommate, Nico, she leaves the Supernatural life behind and lives a mundane existence,” writes Scheffel.
“Tai should have refused Nico's invitation to accompany him to a reception for the Supernatural council. But it's hard to resist a pouting vampire, and she is dragged back into a world she left behind. Leaving the party to seek air and distance from the crowd, Tai stumbles on something out of a sake-infused nightmare and summons a fireball to defend herself. After her assailant dies, she is horrified to learn he was human. Now Tai needs to rely on Nico and friends from the past to clear her name and learn to control new and more powerful abilities or she may lose everything she has achieved. Maybe even her life.”
Published by Page Publishing, J.S. Scheffel’s enthralling tale will take readers on an unforgettable journey as they follow Tai on her quest to discover the truth about her past while managing her burgeoning powers. Expertly paced and full of incredible world building, Scheffel weaves a character-driven tale that fans of the supernatural fantasy genre won’t want to miss.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Null and Void: Book 1 of the Last Kitsune” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“Authorities find Tai near the smoldering remains of a burnt car as a baby. The only clues to her identity are her ears and tail and a jade charm that she clutches in her bleeding hand. Taken in by the local pack, all signs of her Supernatural heritage soon disappear, and Tai is reclassified as a Null. Tai possesses no powers of her own and feels rejected by the Supe community. Now an adult, she is content with her life as a paramedic. Except for her fabulous BFF and roommate, Nico, she leaves the Supernatural life behind and lives a mundane existence,” writes Scheffel.
“Tai should have refused Nico's invitation to accompany him to a reception for the Supernatural council. But it's hard to resist a pouting vampire, and she is dragged back into a world she left behind. Leaving the party to seek air and distance from the crowd, Tai stumbles on something out of a sake-infused nightmare and summons a fireball to defend herself. After her assailant dies, she is horrified to learn he was human. Now Tai needs to rely on Nico and friends from the past to clear her name and learn to control new and more powerful abilities or she may lose everything she has achieved. Maybe even her life.”
Published by Page Publishing, J.S. Scheffel’s enthralling tale will take readers on an unforgettable journey as they follow Tai on her quest to discover the truth about her past while managing her burgeoning powers. Expertly paced and full of incredible world building, Scheffel weaves a character-driven tale that fans of the supernatural fantasy genre won’t want to miss.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Null and Void: Book 1 of the Last Kitsune” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories