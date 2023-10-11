Author Matthew G. Morton’s New Book, “Come To The Cross,” Invites Readers to Reflect Upon Their Faith and Strengthen Their Knowledge of the Lord and His Salvation

Recent release “Come To The Cross,” from Covenant Books author Matthew G. Morton, is a faith-based discussion designed to help readers grow in their faith and better understand who God is. As Morton leads readers on a journey through Scripture to answer important questions about their faith, readers will discover God's ultimate plan and His desire to have a relationship with all His children.