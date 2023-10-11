Author Matthew G. Morton’s New Book, “Come To The Cross,” Invites Readers to Reflect Upon Their Faith and Strengthen Their Knowledge of the Lord and His Salvation
Recent release “Come To The Cross,” from Covenant Books author Matthew G. Morton, is a faith-based discussion designed to help readers grow in their faith and better understand who God is. As Morton leads readers on a journey through Scripture to answer important questions about their faith, readers will discover God's ultimate plan and His desire to have a relationship with all His children.
Henderson, TX, October 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Matthew G. Morton, a loving father and grandfather whose goal in life is to glorify God and help others grow closer to the Lord, has completed his new book, “Come To The Cross”: a profound read that is designed to help readers explore the incomprehensible love of God for all mankind and develop a deeper understanding of His plans for salvation.
Born and raised in Henderson, Texas, author Matthew G. Morton spent a lifelong career with the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company before eventually retiring. Although he was raised in the Methodist church, Morton joined a Baptist church, was baptized, and is currently an active member of First Baptist Church, where he serves in several ministries. Currently, the author is also enrolled at Faith Bible Institute in Monroe, Louisiana, and is expected to graduate from his program in 2024.
“Imagine that you were standing there witnessing the crucifixion of Jesus as the apostle John was on that day,” writes Morton. “Imagine if you could hear all the sounds that John heard, with all the people screaming and others wailing in sorrow. What if you could actually hear the words Jesus spoke from the cross, with the smell of His blood in the air? What would it be like to look into the eyes of Jesus as He gasped for breath, knowing that He was enduring all this torture and pain so that you could be set free from all your sin?
“I believe that no one could look upon this and not be changed forever. History has proven that this event took place exactly as the Bible tells us it did. Anyone can now travel to Israel today and stand at the place of His crucifixion. God inspired me to write this book to help people understand who God is and why Jesus had to suffer and die so those who believe in Him can receive eternal life with Him in His kingdom forever. Let your mind ponder this awhile: We are now living on the eve of the darkest times the world will ever know. Jesus called this time ‘the beginning of sorrows.’ The time is at hand to come to the cross, surrender your life, and receive the salvation that Christ gave His life for.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Matthew G. Morton’s new book will take readers on a powerful journey that shows how the Lord wants a relationship with all His children, and how the Bible’s messages are the same for both Christians and non-Christians alike. Heartfelt and insightful, “Come To The Cross” is the perfect tool for those seeking to further expand their knowledge of God, while deepening their faith and relationship with Him.
Readers can purchase “Come To The Cross” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
