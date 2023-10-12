Author J.J Briggs’ New Book, "The Day Thomas Went to the Library," Follows a Stuffed Toy Horse Named Thomas Who is Accidentally Left Behind by His Friend at the Library

Recent release “The Day Thomas Went to the Library,” from Covenant Books author J.J Briggs, centers around Jonna, a young girl who brings her stuffed toy horse Thomas to the library one day after school. After accidentally being left behind, Thomas begins to worry if Jonna will return for him but finds comfort in the moon that keeps him company throughout the night.