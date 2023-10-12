Author J.J Briggs’ New Book, "The Day Thomas Went to the Library," Follows a Stuffed Toy Horse Named Thomas Who is Accidentally Left Behind by His Friend at the Library
Recent release “The Day Thomas Went to the Library,” from Covenant Books author J.J Briggs, centers around Jonna, a young girl who brings her stuffed toy horse Thomas to the library one day after school. After accidentally being left behind, Thomas begins to worry if Jonna will return for him but finds comfort in the moon that keeps him company throughout the night.
New York, NY, October 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- J.J Briggs, who resides in Western Montana with her husband, several horses, mules, and a feisty little dog named Poppy, has completed her new book, “The Day Thomas Went to the Library”: a touching story of a young girl who brings her stuffed toy horse named Thomas to the library, but accidentally leaves him behind.
“On what started as an ordinary school day, the children took their short walk to the library,” writes Briggs. “Of course, Thomas had to accompany the little blond-haired girl. Jonna and Thomas were very good friends. But this day was not like most days of fun and laughter. This day would end on a very sad note.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, J.J Briggs’new book will take readers of all ages on a riveting journey as they follow along on Thomas’ time at the library and discover the incredibly powerful bond that can form between a child and their beloved stuffed toy animal friend. With colorful illustrations to help bring Briggs' tale to life, young readers are sure to be delighted by “The Day Thomas Went to the Library” and are sure to want to revisit Thomas’ adventure over and over again.
Readers can purchase “The Day Thomas Went to the Library” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
