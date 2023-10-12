Author Penelope Gladwell’s New Book "Sarah's Spring" Follows the Story of a Young Girl Who Must Find a Way to Move on and Rebuild Her Life After Losing Her Entire Family

Recent release “Sarah's Spring,” from Covenant Books author Penelope Gladwell, is a compelling novel of a young girl who, after losing her family in a tragic lighthouse fire, must learn to move on and find a new purpose and family in life. Accompanied by only her cat, Sarah will be forced to rely on her wits and courage as she navigates the dangerous world around her all by herself.