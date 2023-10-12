Author Penelope Gladwell’s New Book "Sarah's Spring" Follows the Story of a Young Girl Who Must Find a Way to Move on and Rebuild Her Life After Losing Her Entire Family
Recent release “Sarah's Spring,” from Covenant Books author Penelope Gladwell, is a compelling novel of a young girl who, after losing her family in a tragic lighthouse fire, must learn to move on and find a new purpose and family in life. Accompanied by only her cat, Sarah will be forced to rely on her wits and courage as she navigates the dangerous world around her all by herself.
Hedgesville, WV, October 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Penelope Gladwell, a retired educator and frequent worship leader and church musician, has completed her new book, “Sarah's Spring”: a heartfelt tale set in the late 19th century that follows a young girl who must pick up the pieces of her shattered life after losing her family to a fire, leave her with only her cat by her side.
Born and raised in Moorestown, New Jersey, author Penelope Gladwell graduated from Chatham University with a degree in history and elementary education. After a decade of teaching and living in Boyd County, Kentucky, she and her husband and daughter returned to Pittsburgh, where she became an ordained United Methodist pastor. Now retired, Gladwell lives in Berkeley County, West Virginia, with David, her husband of over fifty years, and their three cats, Figgy, GrayC, and Lewis. In her spare time, the author is often a speaker at Hedges Chapel, a historic faith community in the area, and facilitates seasonal Bible studies.
“A young girl faces an uncertain future after the loss of her entire family in a fire,” writes Gladwell. “‘Sarah’s Spring’ is her story told in her own voice. Accompanied only by her cat, Sarah Budd ventures from villages on the Delaware River to a farm on the edge of the Pine Barrens named Bittersweet Acres.
“Set in southern New Jersey in the 1870s, the novel provides a glimpse of social mores of the times as Sarah faces her fears with determination and resilience. She must make her way through a world of secrets and mysteries, shattered hopes, and disappointments in order to find a new family and a purpose for her life.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Penelope Gladwell’s new book is a brilliant story of hope and perseverance in the wake of tragedy that is sure to pull at the heartstrings of readers as they follow along on Sarah’s journey to find her new path in life after losing everything dear to her. Emotionally explosive and stirring, Gladwell weaves an unforgettable, character-driven experience that’s sure to leave readers spellbound and remain with them long after its stunning conclusion.
Readers can purchase “Sarah's Spring” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
