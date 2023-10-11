Terry Miller’s Newly Released "Finding God in the Quarter Mile" is a Creative Adventure That Finds a Spiritual Awakening During an Unlikely Situation
“Finding God in the Quarter Mile,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Terry Miller, is an action-packed narrative that takes readers to the heart of a rivalry that breaks the ties that bind in unexpected ways only to find God’s hand guiding bonds back together.
Baker City, OR, October 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Finding God in the Quarter Mile”: a compelling contemporary Christian fiction. “Finding God in the Quarter Mile” is the creation of published author Terry Miller, a dedicated husband and father.
Miller shares, “God is good. This story attempts to be centered around custom hot rod cars and drag racing, but just like our lives, so many other life-altering events happen. Following families and friends going through challenges of false arrest, losing everything, and having to move—you know, just the usual trials and tribulations. Long-term rivalries with friends and family on and off the track. Greed and hatred being taught knowing and unknowingly too. Fathers and sons learning to bond as they grow closer to God. Brothers that don’t like each other coming together to help each other. Souls being saved through unique ways that only God would know to use. Cars, cars, and more cars! Did I mention cars? Justice being restored. Families torn apart then brought back together stronger and learning how to live for God!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Terry Miller’s new book will entertain and uplift as readers witness a series of unexpected fateful moments as life unfolds on the track.
Consumers can purchase “Finding God in the Quarter Mile” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Finding God in the Quarter Mile,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Miller shares, “God is good. This story attempts to be centered around custom hot rod cars and drag racing, but just like our lives, so many other life-altering events happen. Following families and friends going through challenges of false arrest, losing everything, and having to move—you know, just the usual trials and tribulations. Long-term rivalries with friends and family on and off the track. Greed and hatred being taught knowing and unknowingly too. Fathers and sons learning to bond as they grow closer to God. Brothers that don’t like each other coming together to help each other. Souls being saved through unique ways that only God would know to use. Cars, cars, and more cars! Did I mention cars? Justice being restored. Families torn apart then brought back together stronger and learning how to live for God!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Terry Miller’s new book will entertain and uplift as readers witness a series of unexpected fateful moments as life unfolds on the track.
Consumers can purchase “Finding God in the Quarter Mile” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Finding God in the Quarter Mile,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories