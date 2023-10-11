Katherine D. Walker’s Newly Released "The Anointing: How to Walk in the Limitless Power of God" is an Empowering Message of God’s Limitlessness
“The Anointing: How to Walk in the Limitless Power of God,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Katherine D. Walker, is an encouraging resource for anyone seeking a deeper understanding and connection with their spiritual journey.
Chattanooga, TN, October 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Anointing: How to Walk in the Limitless Power of God”: a potent reminder of the need to be present and receptive of God’s gifts. “The Anointing: How to Walk in the Limitless Power of God” is the creation of published author Katherine D. Walker.
Walker shares, “Welcome to sessions filled with the wisdom of God. This book was birthed out of my own journey with the Lord. This body of work will equip you with biblical principles, teach you lessons from actual visions I’ve been allowed to share, cause a greater hunger in you for our God, guide you on how to have your own intimate encounters with Jesus, reveal who you are in Christ Jesus, show you how to break the power of darkness over your life, and position you to walk in the limitless power of God.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Katherine D. Walker’s new book will challenge readers out of their complacencies and encourage a refreshed sense of appreciation for all God provides.
Consumers can purchase “The Anointing: How to Walk in the Limitless Power of God” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Anointing: How to Walk in the Limitless Power of God,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
