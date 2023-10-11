Robyn Sandbothe’s Newly Released "The Bathtub Adventure" is an Entertaining Juvenile Fiction That Celebrates the Wonders of a Vivid Imagination
“The Bathtub Adventure,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Robyn Sandbothe, is a fun narrative that shares a look into the active imagination of a little boy who decides that bath time doesn’t mean the fun needs to end.
Griswold, IA, October 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Bathtub Adventure”: a delightfully lighthearted reading experience. “The Bathtub Adventure” is the creation of published author Robyn Sandbothe, a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother with a passion for the creative arts and God’s creation.
Sandbothe shares, “After a long day of adventures to outer space, hunting lions, and racing motorcycles, Stephen decides that bath time is a perfect time for his last adventure of the day. Join him on his perilous journey to the waters of his bathtub.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Robyn Sandbothe’s new book will amuse and entertain as young readers journey with Stephen to the wilds of a wide river and beyond during a relaxing bath.
Consumers can purchase “The Bathtub Adventure” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Bathtub Adventure,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
