James Foley’s Newly Released "The Bully Pen" is a Careful Study on the Dangers of Bullying and the Ongoing Need for Persisting in Kindness
“The Bully Pen,” from Christian Faith Publishing author James Foley, is a touching collection of stories that explore various scenarios of bullying in a compassionate manner that calls for more kindness in a cruel world.
Myrtle Beach, SC, October 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Bully Pen”: a potent reminder of the damaging effects that a bully can cause. “The Bully Pen” is the creation of published author James Foley, a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather who was born and raised in New Haven, Connecticut, and attended local public schools. He earned a bachelor of science degree from Southern Connecticut State College in 1974. On September 4, 1973, James became a member of the Hamden Police Department, serving as a patrol officer, a detective in the training division, and a patrol sergeant until his retirement on September 4, 2003, exactly thirty years later.
Foley shares, “This book was written to bring to light the catastrophic damage that bulling can cause. It was written for people of all ages, races, creeds, and sexual orientations.
“Bullying has no boundaries; it is blind and doesn’t care about the physical, emotional, and potentially fatal damage it can inflict. Those of you out there who bully others are the weakest and most cruel among us. Those who bully have no conscience or moral fabric.
“The Bully Pen was created to ellicit a response from reasonable and loving people! It was made to make you think about the causes and effects of bullying.
“Every day, all of us see bullying in one form or another! We just don’t recognize it! We see it in our schools, on the buses, in our workplace, in our homes, and we see it virtually everywhere.
“If my words and this book are going to have an impact and meaning, then you must not only read it but share it with everyone around you. We can stop bullying. This is an epidemic that we can eradicate from society; it just takes each of us to do it!
“We can do this one person at a time. We have the ability to change; each of us can influence our families, friends, and even our communities. The danger of bullying is overwhelming!
“We have enough hatred in our world. We can all do better. God is on our side if we just look to him again. This book is a wake-up call to all of us to teach our kids love (over hate), respect, peace, and most of all, kindness. This is what my grandchildren would want, and if Patrick Kholmann was reading this, I’m sure he would want the same thing too!
“God bless you and God bless America!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, James Foley’s new book presents a food for thought reading experience regarding the ever-growing challenges that many, both young and old, face in terms of societal bullies.
Consumers can purchase “The Bully Pen” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Bully Pen,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
